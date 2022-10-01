Minimum wage increases take effect in N.S., N.B., N.L.

Workers in three out of four Atlantic Canadian provinces earning minimum wage will soon see a rise in their pay cheques.

New Brunswick’s minimum wage went up by $1 on Saturday. It now sits at $13.75 per hour -- the highest minimum hourly wage across the Maritimes.

Meanwhile, in Nova Scotia, minimum wage earners will see a 25-cent increase in their hourly earnings --- representing less than a two per cent increase in wages. The province’s $13.60 per hour minimum wage is now the lowest in the Maritimes.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives Nova Scotia concluded that the 2022 living wage in Halifax hit $23.50, up $1.45 compared to 2021 data.

Nova Scotia’s minimum wage will see another increase on Apr. 1, 2023, reaching $14.30 per hour, with another increase to $15 per hour scheduled for 2024.

The increase to Nova Scotia’s minimum wage comes after city staff recommended back in March that Halifax regional council implement a $15 per hour minimum wage for all HRM employees by April 2023.

Newfoundland and Labrador also saw a 50-cent jump to $13.70 per hour Saturday.

The minimum wage on Prince Edward Island remained unchanged Saturday at $13.70 per hour. However, it is on track to reach $15 per hour by 2023 – with increases in January and October of next year.