Minimum wage increases take effect in N.S., N.B., N.L.
Workers in three out of four Atlantic Canadian provinces earning minimum wage will soon see a rise in their pay cheques.
New Brunswick’s minimum wage went up by $1 on Saturday. It now sits at $13.75 per hour -- the highest minimum hourly wage across the Maritimes.
Meanwhile, in Nova Scotia, minimum wage earners will see a 25-cent increase in their hourly earnings --- representing less than a two per cent increase in wages. The province’s $13.60 per hour minimum wage is now the lowest in the Maritimes.
The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives Nova Scotia concluded that the 2022 living wage in Halifax hit $23.50, up $1.45 compared to 2021 data.
Nova Scotia’s minimum wage will see another increase on Apr. 1, 2023, reaching $14.30 per hour, with another increase to $15 per hour scheduled for 2024.
The increase to Nova Scotia’s minimum wage comes after city staff recommended back in March that Halifax regional council implement a $15 per hour minimum wage for all HRM employees by April 2023.
Newfoundland and Labrador also saw a 50-cent jump to $13.70 per hour Saturday.
The minimum wage on Prince Edward Island remained unchanged Saturday at $13.70 per hour. However, it is on track to reach $15 per hour by 2023 – with increases in January and October of next year.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In wake of Fiona, Canadian Red Cross registers 40,000 people for emergency funding
After supporting shelter operations in Atlantic Canada for the first week following Fiona, the Canadian Red Cross is shifting its efforts to a new task: helping the provinces distribute emergency funds.
Long COVID: What science has learned about the loss of smell and taste
Some five per cent of global COVID-19 survivors have now developed long-lasting taste and smell problems, according to a 2022 study. More than two years into the pandemic, researchers found an estimated 15 million people may still have problems perceiving odours, while 12 million may struggle with taste.
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
Russia said Saturday it has withdrawn its troops from the once-occupied city of Lyman, as Ukraine's eastern counteroffensive recaptures more territory. Russia's Tass and RIA news agencies, citing the Russian defense ministry, made the announcement.
Canada has now ended its COVID-19 travel restrictions, mask mandates
As of this morning, travellers to Canada do not need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 -- and wearing a mask on planes and trains is now optional, though it is still recommended.
Hurricane Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
With a death toll nearing three dozen, rescuers searched on Saturday for survivors among the Florida homes ruined by Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage from the powerful storm's strike there as stunned residents began the painstaking task of surveying their losses.
Orlene strengthens to hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast
Orlene grew to hurricane strength Saturday and is heading for an expected landfall early next week on Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast.
How Canada's empty offices could get a second chance
Offices in Canada still haven't returned to their pre-pandemic occupancy rates, and now a growing number of underused buildings are being converted into apartments and condominiums. CTVNews.ca takes a look at this trend.
After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns
As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents in this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in.
Toronto
-
Thousands of people protest in freedom rally for Iran near Toronto today
It's estimated that thousands of protestors are marching in a freedom rally in Richmond Hill, Ont. Saturday afternoon in response to the death of an Iranian woman who was arrested for wearing her hijab improperly.
-
Lawyer for Toronto councillor Michael Thompson in sexual assault case steps away
The lawyer who was acting on behalf of long city councillor Michael Thompson when he was charged in a sexual assault investigation has stepped away from the case.
-
This is how Ontario’s new minimum wage compares to the rest of Canada
The province’s minimum wage rose on Saturday, and while Ontarians got a raise, it isn’t the highest rate in the country.
Calgary
-
-
Five years later: Waterton Lakes National Park plan considers fire recovery
Like the land itself, a new management plan for Waterton Lakes National Park is marked by a powerful wildfire that tore through the southern Alberta park five years ago.
-
Ukrainian Canadian Congress in Calgary calls for action from federal government
The Calgary branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress is calling on the federal government to take a harsher stance against Russia as the situation abroad continues to worsen.
Montreal
-
Indigenous leaders say issues largely ignored during Quebec election campaign
Indigenous leaders in Quebec are lamenting the fact that their communities' priorities have been largely ignored in the current election campaign that is coming to a close.
-
Anti-CAQ protesters gather in Francois Legault's riding to denounce health measures
More than a thousand protesters opposed to COVID-19 public health measures met in L'Assomption in front of the constituency office of outgoing Premier François Legault Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run on Montreal highway
A motorcyclist was left in critical condition following an accident Satuday morning with a vehicle on Highway 13 northbound in Montreal.
Edmonton
-
-
Edmonton soccer community mourns man killed in 5-vehicle crash
A prominent member of Edmonton's soccer community was one of two victims in Wednesday's fatal crash in Mill Woods.
-
Kulak's winner leads Oilers past Flames in 2-1 victory
Fans in Edmonton were celebrating seeing Connor McDavid make it to the final whistle as much as getting a victory on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
NOSM to study cosmic radiation for the Canadian Space Agency
A partnership between Sudbury’s NOSM University and SNOLAB has researchers looking into the effects of space cosmic radiation.
-
How Canada's empty offices could get a second chance
Offices in Canada still haven't returned to their pre-pandemic occupancy rates, and now a growing number of underused buildings are being converted into apartments and condominiums. CTVNews.ca takes a look at this trend.
-
Indigenous university officially opens in Sault Ste. Marie
Ontario's ninth Indigenous university officially opened in Sault Ste. Marie across from a former residential school on National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
London
-
One person dead after house fire near Newbury, Ont.
One person is dead after a house fire near Newbury, Ont. Saturday morning.
-
London house fire under investigation
One person was taken to hospital after a house fire in London, Ont. Friday night.
-
Some road access restricted in Goderich, Ont. in response to possible unsanctioned car rally
Vehicle access to Courthouse Square in Goderich, Ont. has been restricted with barriers preventing access as police prepare for a possible illegal car rally this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
'We got an orange sea': thousands walk through downtown Winnipeg for truth and reconciliation
Thousands of people marked Canada's second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a walk through downtown Winnipeg Friday.
-
Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
The Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a deceased man was found in downtown Winnipeg Friday morning.
-
Bombers defence dominates, Collaros tosses four TDs in 31-13 win over Riders
Linebacker Adam Bighill relished the way the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defence bounced back from their worst performance of the season.
Ottawa
-
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
-
Tickets issued for excessive noise, open alcohol as Panda Game festivities begin
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services are keeping an eye on Panda Game festivities in Sandy Hill, Old Ottawa South and the Glebe. As of 12 p.m., more than 20 tickets had been issued for open alcohol in public.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Redblacks fire head coach after three wins in 14 games this season
The Redblacks announced Paul LaPolice has been relieved of his duties hours after the club returned from Vancouver following a 34-19 loss to the BC Lions.
Saskatoon
-
'A sea of orange': Saskatoon marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with march
Shirley Isbister had trouble believing her eyes Friday as she stood at the bottom of Victoria Park in Saskatoon watching more than 1,000 people dressed in orange shirts pour in from the street above for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
'You feel more connected': Thousands turn out for STC Pow Wow
More than four thousand people attended the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Pow Wow and Concert at SaskTel Centre on Friday.
-
Man trapped in garbage truck rescued by firefighters
Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) crews were called out around 5:45 a.m. on Friday after a man was trapped in the bin of a garbage truck.
Vancouver
-
Robbery suspect bear-sprayed store owner in downtown Vancouver, police say
Vancouver police are investigating a robbery involving bear spray that happened in the city's downtown Friday afternoon.
-
Kelowna transit workers say negotiations resuming ahead of planned strike
Unionized transit workers in Kelowna say they have been invited to resume negotiations with their employer on Tuesday, one day before a planned strike is scheduled to begin.
-
Worker dies on the job in North Vancouver park
An employee has died on the job while working on some trees at a popular park in North Vancouver.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan PST expansion goes into effect
The expansion of services and goods affected by Saskatchewan’s provincial sales tax (PST) has formally gone into effect on October 1st, 2022.
-
Sask. minimum wage increases to $13
Employers and workers in Saskatchewan are reminded that the province's minimum wage will be $13 an hour effective October 1, 2022.
-
Turnover trouble costs Riders in loss against Blue Bombers
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers forced six turnovers including a pair of interceptions in a 31-13 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night at IG Field.
Vancouver Island
-
'Every Child Matters' sign on Port Alberni bridge defaced, repainted
Hateful vandalism of the Historically Orange Bridge over the Somass River in Port Alberni lasted just hours before Tseshaht First Nation members and supporters removed it Saturday morning.
-
BC Wildfire Service warns season not yet over amid drought
Seemingly endless summer conditions in British Columbia have prompted a warning that this year's “very unique fire season” in the province is not yet over.
-
Reduced hours continue at 2 Island health-care centres
Limited staff availability has led to the further reduction of services at one Vancouver Island health-care facility and the extension of overnight closures at another.