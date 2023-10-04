Minimum wage to increase twice next year in P.E.I.

The Prince Edward Island government will raise the province's minimum wage twice next year.

The government issued a statement Wednesday saying the hourly rate will rise from $15 to $15.40 cents on April 1, 2024.

It will jump again to $16 an hour on Oct. 1, 2024.

The changes stem from the government's decision to accept recommendations from the provincial Employment Standards Board.

With files from The Canadian Press

