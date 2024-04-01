Minimum wage up across Atlantic Canada

ATLANTIC
    HALIFAX -

    The minimum wage is going up today in all four Atlantic Canadian provinces.

    Newfoundland and Labrador is leading the way with a 60-cent increase, bringing its hourly rate to $15.60 -- the highest minimum wage in the region.

    New Brunswick is increasing its rate by 55 cents an hour to $15.30.

    The hourly minimum wage is going up by 40 cents today in Prince Edward Island to $15.40 and then again on Oct.1, which will bring the Island's rate to $16.

    The smallest increase is in Nova Scotia, where a 20-cent jump brings that province's rate to $15.20.

    Nova Scotia's Labour Department says an average of six per cent of workers were paid minimum wage between April 2022 and March 2023, primarily in the retail, food and accommodation industries.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2024.

