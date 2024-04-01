Minimum wage up across Atlantic Canada
The minimum wage is going up today in all four Atlantic Canadian provinces.
Newfoundland and Labrador is leading the way with a 60-cent increase, bringing its hourly rate to $15.60 -- the highest minimum wage in the region.
New Brunswick is increasing its rate by 55 cents an hour to $15.30.
The hourly minimum wage is going up by 40 cents today in Prince Edward Island to $15.40 and then again on Oct.1, which will bring the Island's rate to $16.
The smallest increase is in Nova Scotia, where a 20-cent jump brings that province's rate to $15.20.
Nova Scotia's Labour Department says an average of six per cent of workers were paid minimum wage between April 2022 and March 2023, primarily in the retail, food and accommodation industries.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2024.
NEW A senior took a DNA test decades after being adopted. He found 6 siblings he had never met
An Alberta man was nearly in his 80s when he found out he had six siblings across Canada, thanks to his granddaughter searching for roots of their family tree.
opinion What are the tax implications of working from home?
Working from home certainly has some perks and benefits, but it can change the way you file your tax returns. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew offers tips on on filing your taxes differently depending on what work-from-home scenario you find yourself in.
A 12-year-old student opens fire at a school in Finland, killing 1 and wounding 2 others
A 12-year-old student opened fire at a secondary school in southern Finland on Tuesday morning, killing one and seriously wounded two other students, police said. The suspect was later arrested.
Trackers on board: Why criminals might plant a tracking device in your car
Personal tracking devices like Apple AirTags were designed to help us find our keys or wallets. Police in the United States, however, are now investigating how the quarter-sized devices may be a tool in the arsenal of criminal gangs on this side of the border.
'I look forward to being arrested': J.K. Rowling challenges Scotland's new hate crime law
A new law against hate speech came into force in Scotland on Monday, praised by some but criticized by others who say its sweeping provisions could criminalize religious views or tasteless jokes.
Video shows brazen daylight shooting in downtown Vancouver
CTV News has obtained video of a targeted shooting that shocked bystanders in a busy area of downtown Vancouver Saturday evening.
You may be eligible for LifeLabs class-action lawsuit, but you need to apply soon
Canadian LifeLabs customers have only a few days left to file an application for a class-action settlement resulting from a major data breach.
Jennifer Garner mourns her father William Garner after his death at 85
Jennifer Garner shared with her social media followers on Monday that her father William Garner has died.
Alex Murdaugh gets 40 years in federal prison for final charges
For maybe the last time, Alex Murdaugh, in a prison jumpsuit instead of the suit he used to wear, shuffled into a courtroom Monday in South Carolina and was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.
