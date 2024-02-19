ATLANTIC
    • Miramichi man, 43, dies following single-vehicle crash in Oakpoint: N.B. RCMP

    An undated photo of an RCMP vehicle. An undated photo of an RCMP vehicle.
    A 43-year old man from Miramichi, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Oakpoint, N.B.

    The New Brunswick RCMP says officers responded to a crash on Route 11 around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

    Police say the driver and sole occupant died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the ongoing investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

    Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to contact the Neguac RCMP Detachment at 506-776-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

