

CTV Atlantic





A 70-year-old man who hadn’t been seen since November has been located and is safe, according to the RCMP.

Police say George Randall, of no fixed address, was last seen on Highfield Street on Nov. 29. He was reported missing to police on Tuesday.

In a news release Thursday, police said Randall was located safe and sound.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance in the investigation.