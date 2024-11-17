ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Missing boy found safe: N.S. RCMP

    RCMP
    Share

    The Nova Scotia RCMP says an 11-year-old boy who was missing in Chapel Island has been found safe.

    Police originally said the boy was last seen Sunday morning and he may have been in the Wagmatcook area.

    The RCMP said in a news release later Sunday night that the boy had been found safe.

