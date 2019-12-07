HALIFAX -- UPDATE: Police say Edward Castle has since been found and is safe.

Nova Scotia RCMP is seeking the public’s help in finding Edward Kenneth Castle, a 42-year-old Stewiacke man who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

Police say Castle is known to not be in communication for days at a time; however, he hasn’t checked in with his usual contacts in Indian Brook and Weymouth, N.S., and isn’t answering his cell phone.

Castle is described as white, 5-foot-4 and 165lbs with long brown hair, which he wears in a ponytail – he also has green eyes. His face is clean-shaven, and he was last seen wearing a brown and camouflage fleece jacket, jeans and work boots with yellow soles. He has the name “Nancy” tattooed on his neck.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning Castle’s whereabouts to contact Colchester District RCMP at 902-639-2366, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.