MLA Claudia Chender announces bid to lead Nova Scotia NDP
Dartmouth South MLA Claudia Chender has announced her candidacy for leader of the Nova Scotia New Democratic Party (NDP).
A lawyer by trade, Chender was first elected to the legislature in 2017 and elected again in 2021. She is currently the NDP house leader and critic for Justice, the Status of Women, Economic Development, Natural Resources and Renewables, and Fisheries and Aquaculture.
“I’m running because I think we have an amazing opportunity right now. I think we have a lot of challenges before us as a province, and I think they are all challenges our party is geared to meet,” said Chender.
“We have policies around affordability. We’re looking at how people’s power bills can make sense again. We want to address the climate crisis in real terms and make sure health care gets back on track.”
A mother of three school-aged children, Chender said her passion comes from them and her desire for them to have a happy and secure future.
“I’m asking people from around the province to join me. Let’s write the next chapter together,” said Chender.
Last fall, current Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill announced he will step down once the party chooses a replacement. A vote is set for June.
“Our party has been in a state of rebuilding, and I think this is where we really take off. So I will just continue the work I’ve done the last five years and really build this party as we’ve been doing right across the province,” said Chender.
If elected leader of the Nova Scotia NDP, Chender said she wants to broaden the party’s base in the province.
“I think our seat count at the moment is urban, but we have members in every riding. We held government, you know, not that long ago, and we had seats across the province, and we can do that again.”
While the NDP has come third in the last two provincial elections, Chender said she’s confident in her party’s current platform.
“I’m running to chart a path back to government. I feel like we have the best solutions. I feel like we can help people. And I think we can rebuild our economy in a way that actually works for everyone. We can take advantage of green jobs, and we can move forward in a way that no one is left behind.”
Chender made the announcement of her candidacy through a YouTube video released Monday. In it, fellow party members and MLAs Lisa Lachance and Sue Leblanc gave Chender their endorsement.
Lachance, who is also the deputy house speaker, said Chender has a unique ability to understand complex issues and is able to connect with the people and communities affected most.
“She’s ethical and compassionate in the legislature. She will be an amazing leader for Nova Scotia NDP and she will be the premier that we need now,” said Lachance.
Dartmouth North MLA Sue Leblanc said Chender is intelligent, kind, compassionate, and knows what she’s talking about in the legislature.
“When I think about her as the next premier of the province, I see her leading us as Nova Scotians in a healthy, thriving, sustainable, culturally rich community, and I just can’t wait,” said Leblanc.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau to speak after consulting on invoking Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce the next steps the government will be taking to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, after spending the morning consulting premiers on invoking the Emergencies Act which would grant exceptional federal powers.
Alberta RCMP arrest 11 people at Coutts border blockade, seize weapons
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested 11 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour at the Coutts border crossing blockade.
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
Why experts say booster shots are still critical, even if vaccine policies are relaxed
With some provinces taking steps to end proof of vaccination policies and COVID-19 infections hitting record numbers during the Omicron wave even among the vaccinated, experts say vaccines and booster shots still remain a critically important tool against the pandemic.
'Time will tell': Ottawa mayor hopeful 'backchannel' deal will reduce protest presence
While traffic is once again moving across the Ambassador Bridge between Canada and the U.S., Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says 'time will tell' whether his 'backchannel' deal to decrease the size of part of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that has snarled his city for weeks is successful.
Alberta families adapting to removal of school mask mandates
Alberta students no longer need to wear their masks while in school or on the school bus.
BREAKING | Judge grants injunction against noise, idling, fireworks in Ottawa
An Ontario judge has granted an injunction to enforce noise and idling bylaws in Ottawa.
Is it possible to get reinfected with Omicron?
According to experts, a past COVID-19 infection doesn’t necessarily prevent someone from catching the virus again. This concept also applies to those who have been reinfected with the same strain of COVID-19, such as Omicron.
Team Canada says decision to allow Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to compete 'extremely unfortunate'
The Canadian Olympic Committee said the decision to allow Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to continue to compete at the Beijing Olympics despite failing a pre-Games doping test 'extremely unfortunate.'
Toronto
-
Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
Ontario reports fewer than 400 people in ICU with COVID-19 for the first time in weeks
Ontario health officials are reporting a significant drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units on Monday.
-
FULL LIST
FULL LIST | Here's what's reopening and when in Ontario as province speeds up reopening
On Monday, the Ontario government announced it will be moving to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan Thursday, four days ahead of schedule. Here's what you need to know on what's reopening and when in the province.
Calgary
-
Alberta RCMP arrest 11 people at Coutts border blockade, seize weapons
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested 11 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour at the Coutts border crossing blockade.
-
PM Trudeau to speak after consulting on invoking Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce the next steps the government will be taking to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, after spending the morning consulting premiers on invoking the Emergencies Act which would grant exceptional federal powers.
-
Alberta's removal of mask mandate in schools spurs court challenge attempt
Some Alberta families and the Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) have launched a court challenge to stop the lifting of mask mandates in Alberta schools.
Montreal
-
Gyms, spas reopen as Quebec enters next phase of COVID-19 reopening plan
Gyms, fitness centres and spas can resume operations at 50 per cent capacity in Quebec Monday as the province enters the next phase of its reopening plan.
-
These COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in Quebec, others are upcoming
The Quebec government's deconfinement plan continued Monday as the province continues to chip away at restrictions put in place during the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadiens trade forward Tyler Toffoli to the Flames
The Calgary Flames acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens for forward Tyler Pitlick, prospect Emil Heineman, a 2022 first-round pick (top-10 protected) and 2023 fifth-round selection.
Edmonton
-
Alberta RCMP arrest 11 people at Coutts border blockade, seize weapons
Alberta RCMP officers have arrested 11 people and seized a number of weapons including guns and body armour at the Coutts border crossing blockade.
-
Warrants issued for northern Alberta man accused of assault
RCMP say warrants have been issued for the arrest of Michael Mackinaw, 38, of O’Chiese First Nation.
-
Alberta's removal of mask mandate in schools spurs court challenge attempt
Some Alberta families and the Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL) have launched a court challenge to stop the lifting of mask mandates in Alberta schools.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire at Timmins sawmill
Timmins firefighters were called to Eacom Timber early Monday morning after a fire broke out, officials say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
Is it possible to get reinfected with Omicron?
According to experts, a past COVID-19 infection doesn’t necessarily prevent someone from catching the virus again. This concept also applies to those who have been reinfected with the same strain of COVID-19, such as Omicron.
London
-
4 COVID-19 deaths reported by MLHU over the weekend
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 and 257 new cases of the virus since Friday.
-
Custom drag racing car stolen in south west London, Ont.
London police are on the hunt for a custom drag-racing car and 24’ cargo trailer
-
Life-threatening injuries reported after early morning crash in London, Ont.
A man has suffered live-threatening injuries after being extricated from a car early Monday morning, according to police.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 633 in Manitoba, 19 deaths reported since Friday
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop in Manitoba over the weekend.
-
Some protesters to leave the Manitoba Legislature, other long-haulers to remain protesting: organizers
Organizers of the protest outside the Manitoba Legislature say some protesters are planning to head home, but not all.
-
PM Trudeau to speak after consulting on invoking Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce the next steps the government will be taking to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, after spending the morning consulting premiers on invoking the Emergencies Act which would grant exceptional federal powers.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Judge grants injunction against noise, idling, fireworks in Ottawa
An Ontario judge has granted an injunction to enforce noise and idling bylaws in Ottawa.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift vaccine passport in March, next phase of COVID-19 reopening to begin early
Ontario will move to the next step of its COVID-19 reopening plan four days ahead of schedule and will lift proof of vaccination requirements next month.
-
Several trucks moved off Ottawa residential streets, mayor says
Mayor Jim Watson said ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters are beginning to move their trucks off downtown residential streets on Monday as part of a deal he reached with organizers this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. proof of vaccination requirement ends
As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, proof of vaccination or a negative test is no longer required to enter some Saskatchewan businesses and other public venues.
-
Foo Fighters coming to Saskatoon in September
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members the Foo Fighters are coming to Saskatoon.
-
Sask. discontinues COVID-19 'Vax Verfifier' app used by businesses
The Saskatchewan government is dropping an app used by businesses to verify a person's COVID-19 vaccination status.
Vancouver
-
Suspect arrested after multiple random assaults on SkyTrain: transit police
Transit police in Metro Vancouver say a man has been arrested after a string of random assaults on SkyTrain in recent weeks.
-
'Supply crunch': Metro Vancouver gas prices reach all-time high
Prices at many Metro Vancouver gas stations remain at an all-time high Monday, after breaking records across the region over the weekend.
-
LIVE @ 11:30 PT
LIVE @ 11:30 PT | Changes to ICBC? Update coming with CEO, B.C.'s deputy premier
Changes could be coming to auto insurance in B.C. as the province's deputy premier is scheduled to make an announcement Monday morning.
Regina
-
Sask. proof of vaccination requirement ends
As of 12:01 a.m. Monday, proof of vaccination or a negative test is no longer required to enter some Saskatchewan businesses and other public venues.
-
PM Trudeau to speak after consulting on invoking Emergencies Act to deal with trucker protests
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce the next steps the government will be taking to deal with the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades, after spending the morning consulting premiers on invoking the Emergencies Act which would grant exceptional federal powers.
-
Sask. discontinues COVID-19 'Vax Verfifier' app used by businesses
The Saskatchewan government is dropping an app used by businesses to verify a person's COVID-19 vaccination status.
Vancouver Island
-
Man charged in 'random' murder at Nanaimo coffee shop
A suspect has been charged with murder and remains in police custody Monday after what police say was a random homicide in a Nanaimo, B.C., coffee shop.
-
B.C. First Nations partner with coast guard to launch 2 new marine response vessels
Two coastal B.C. First Nations have partnered with the Canadian Coast Guard to launch two marine rescue vessels through the Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary.
-
Foo Fighters to play in Victoria as B.C. dates added to North American tour
The Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre show on Oct. 3 is one of three B.C. dates the band announced Monday.