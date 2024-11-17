RCMP in Nova Scotia searching for missing boy

Richmond county RCMP is asking the public for help locating 11-year-old Amare Peck. He was last seen on Chapel Island, N.S. Sunday morning.

Amare is described as 4-foot-8 and approximately 100 lbs. in an RCMP news release. He has green eyes and shoulder length brown hair. He is believed to be wearing jogging pants and a t-shirt.

Investigators believe that Amare may be in the Wagmatcook area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amare Peck is asked to contact the Richmond County District RCMP at 902-535-2002 or their local police. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.