Moncton family sweeps golf club championship tournament

When it comes to the Bursey family, they don’t just play golf together, they win together.

This past weekend mom, dad and their oldest son proved that their skills on the green, run in the family.

“It’s so hard to win,” said Todd Bursey.

“Anybody that’s played this game, it is so hard to win and for all three of us to do it on the same weekend, pretty special.”

The unbeatable trio were named club champions in the ladies, senior and junior categories.

For Danielle Bursey it was her fifth time claiming the title.

“The first time I competed I went into playoff and it was great, a great great round,” she said.

“In the last few years I’ve had a lot of playing time, so I practice a lot, and basically just play the game.”

However, this win was extra special.

“The fifth win was great, absolutely, but to have my husband win the senior and my son, my oldest son, win junior, it topped it off,” she said.

Chad, who won the juniors, says he was playing well leading up to the tournament and while he felt confident, the win was still surprising.

“I was in shock, really disbelief,” he said.

“I couldn’t believe it. People we’re like ‘yea, you won’ and I was like ‘we’ll just wait until the official, according to the pro because he was counting up the score card.’ It was a great feeling to know that I actual won it and I worked hard for it. It was unbelievable.”

While a major accomplishment, he says sharing it with both his parents helped make the moment even better.

“It was something that we actually thought about before. My mom it was her 5th year in a row winning it, me and my dad came close, very close, multiple years in a row […] but to live and experience that we won together… they can’t take that away from us,” he said.

For Todd Bursey, this was his second year competing in the senior category and his first senior win.

“It never gets old,” he said.

“I wasn’t playing real good all week, all day, but the last few holes I kind of got it together and I eagled the last hole to get into a playoff and then we both tied the first hole in the playoff and then we eagled the same hole again, the second playoff hole, so it was quite exciting.”

While the triple win is a memory the Bursey’s won’t soon forget, it’s definitely not their first family memory on the golf course.

Todd got Danielle into golf when she was around 30 and they say that they got both their sons a set of clubs around the time they turned 5-years-old.

Chad says it’s his dad that’s been the main source of inspiration for the entire family.

“I was probably around the age of six or seven, he really told me the rules, you know, the etiquette of the game and for me that’s pretty cool because you see a lot of people out here that struggle when it comes to that, especially beginners and when I bring friends out that are beginners it makes me feel like my dad when he was teaching me, so I like to carry it on,” said Chad.

It’s a tradition that Chad is currently passing on, that was already passed down to his dad.

“My dad got me into it and I sawed off little clubs when I was 8-years-old and it just kind of escalated from there. I started on a par three, moved to the big course, played my junior golf here in Moncton at Lakeside,” said Todd.

While he admits there were a few “trying times” when his son’s we’re little, the sport has always brought fond memories for the entire family.

“It was something we could all do together and it’s the only sport you can play the rest of your life, or one of the few and it’s just a great game,” said Todd.

They say the plan to keep swinging on local golf courses and on their annual golf vacations, chipping away at friendly completion while making family memories on the fairway.

“When we go away I think that’s the best memories because we’re together and we’re having fun and we challenge each other,” said Danielle.

“We play matches and it’s always like Todd and I against the kids and they, this year, kind of tuned us in.”

