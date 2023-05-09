Moncton man arrested after 3D-printed gun, drugs seized: RCMP

Police arrested a 61-year-old man and seized drugs and a 3D-printed handgun as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Moncton, N.B., RCMP says.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Mill Road in Moncton on May 2, around 4 p.m.

During the search, the RCMP says officers seized cocaine, hydromorphone, drug trafficking paraphernalia, illegal tobacco, ammunition, a 3D-printed handgun and money.

The man was arrested at the scene, police say. He was released later on and is due in court on Aug. 17.

For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.