The City of Moncton has opened the doors to a temporary out-of-the-cold shelter in the downtown core, but the question on the minds of many is ‘what comes next?’

The community is rallying to find long-term solutions to the homelessness crisis in the Hub City.

For now, though, many people in Moncton are calling the city’s new shelter home - for now, at least.

The out-of-the-cold shelter, which opened its doors this month, is the first of its kind.

“We haven't really had any shelters that are designated as a “damp” shelter, which was excluding a lot of individuals who suffer from substance abuse or intoxication,” said Lisa Ryan, the YMCA’s senior director of outreach programs and services.

Until March, this shelter is not turning anyone away.

The city says they see about 40 people on a daily basis here at the out-of-the-cold shelter, and that the numbers have steadily increased since they opened their doors.

But what happens when the doors close?

“The city has undergone the process of developing a housing plan,” said city staffer

Vincent Merola. “Very comprehensive, 50 actionable items on there.”

The YMCA Reconnect program has planned individual intakes in the New Year.

“That would be a one-on-one appointment where we assess their needs and then decide how we're going to help them, whether it be through a damage deposit, getting their identification so they qualify for social assistance,” said Ryan.

Richard Leger was the first to sign into the shelter. He's not worried about what comes next.

“If people are still in the same shelter after six months, they're not trying to better themselves,” Leger said.

Looking for a long-term solution to these temporary shelters is the community chaplaincy. A project to create a 19-bedroom apartment complex was lacking funding three weeks ago.

“They essentially needed about a $250,000 down payment on the project, and they've secured about $65,000 worth of funding mainly from the local and provincial government,” said Nathan Adams – the outreach and missions pastor at the Moncton Wesleyan Church.

Each year the Wesleyan Church takes-up a collection and donates some to the public.

“This year we're really excited because we're giving away 100 per cent of the offering to Harvest House to help with homelessness in Moncton,” Adams said.

The community is rallying to provide shelter and give back to those who need it most.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.