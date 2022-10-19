Moncton organizations give back to residents in need of a helping hand

Sometimes it’s a small gesture that can make a big difference in someone’s daily life and that’s exactly what the Groggy Frog Café in Moncton, N.B., is hoping to do.

“There’s been an influx of homelessness in the community and there has also been a lack of support from government and community as a whole, so we’ve taken the initiative into our own hands,” said Emily Flint, a co-owner of the coffee shop.

The café recently launched a Humanizing Homelessness campaign, an initiative where they hope to collect items from the community to pass out to people who need a little extra kindness.

“We have a lot of travelling friends who kind of stop in and get a coffee on us and sometimes it looks like they could need a hairbrush, some scrunchies, or mascara, or sometimes a hoodie or some boots,” she said.

Adding, “(or) a backpack, because it’s important to instil that feeling of belonging through having a bag. (It) provides security, and not a Sobeys bag, but your own purse and backpack.”

For Flint, the initiative is personal.

“I used to formally struggle with kind of taking to the streets because 45 per cent of people out on the streets are disabled, and I didn’t understand that I’m autistic and have a disability, so I kind of figured that I didn’t have my place in life and it was time to hit the streets,” she shared.

“Now that I have a better understanding of what the small things are that helped me kind of get through and feel a little more human, I understand how they can help people who are currently still in that situation.”

The café is accepting both monetary donations and new items to pass out to people who need it.

However, the local shop isn’t alone in its current collection and distribution efforts. The Moncton Lions Club is also putting together community care-kits for the John Howard Society and Crossroads for Women.

“We really want to help the community,” said Michelle Clark the secretary/treasurer for the club. “Obviously, with lots of inflation and things like that going on, there’s more and more that are needing help.”

The hope is to provide two different type of packages, one with items for a new apartment and one with more day-to-day items.

“When you’re starting new a lot of times, there’s not a lot that you have and if you start a job, there’s not a lot of pay at the beginning,” she said. “We’re going to provide some kits that have some frying pans, spices, some things that, again, may be at the bottom of peoples list when they get a new place.”

However, regardless of the package, the message is the same.

“They may not have a family that’s in near by,” said Clark. “So it’s important that they know each step of the way that there are people out there that care for them.”

The Lions Club hopes to put together its community care kits at the end of the month.

Donated items can be picked up, or dropped off at the Lions Club.