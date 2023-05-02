Moncton security company providing A.I. video monitoring service
A Moncton-based security company says its use of artificial intelligence video monitoring at businesses and work sites, especially at night, is a game-changer.
Matthew Cormier is the design manager and chief security officer for Centurion Alarm and Lock.
He says his company is providing technology to help curb crime, and no one else in the region is doing it.
How it works is a bit complicated. A large database is stored right on the camera that can reference if an animal, human or vehicle is moving on the screen.
The cameras use thermal image technology and create a digital perimeter that can detect a human intrusion from over 300 feet away.
“We've assisted in over 11 arrests in the last three months, and we're seeing that as far as monitoring goes, it's the wave of the future,” said Cormier. “Burglary alarm monitoring can be a lot more difficult, but video monitoring, you get so much more information and it seems it's a lot more effective for any sort of outdoor activity.”
Cormier said many businesses look for the highest quality cameras, but that isn’t necessarily the answer.
“The race for resolution in camera footage is well over,” said Cormier.
Their technology recognizes if a human, and not a racoon or another animal, is on site after hours.
If anyone shows up at a business or restricted area, the company will know immediately and it allows them to notify the police or a private security firm right away.
CTV News reached out to the Codiac Regional RCMP and the New Brunswick RCMP to see if this new technology was helping them.
“In general, for officer and public safety reasons, we do not discuss our operations and tactics, including investigative tools or technologies,” said RCMP spokesperson Hans Ouellette in an email.
The company is currently providing after hours video monitoring at 40 sites in the area.
One of those sites is MacDonald Corvette. The Moncton car dealership decided to switch to the A.I. technology as a deterrent to criminals after a rash of break-ins in the industrial park where they are located.
Sales representative Ed Hachey said they even had a corvette stolen from the premises.
“The technology is fantastic. Anytime the alarm is triggered, it notifies us on our cell phones,” said Hachey. “We have monitors out on the side of the building and if people go down to the side of the building, it flashes red and blue lights and it actually speaks to them and tells them they're under surveillance.”
Leisure Days RV Centre in Salisbury recently had six catalytic converters stolen from their vehicles at a cost of over $30,000 to replace and repair.
General manager Gerry Doiron said they're in the process of switching to Centurion’s A.I. technology.
“They can monitor it, so if somebody comes in they can see them, tell them that they're on camera, call the police,” said Doiron. “It's costing a fortune to do that, but we're at a point where we have no choice.”
