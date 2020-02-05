CHARLOTTETOWN -- The federal government has committed another $30.7 million towards a major project to conserve and restore historic Province House in Charlottetown.

That will bring total government spending on the project to $91.8 million.

The work, which began in 2017, has included conservation of the exterior walls, foundation and roof.

The next phase will see reinstallation of electrical and mechanical systems, interior finishes and accessibility upgrades.

The original site was completed in 1847, and the Fathers of Confederation met there in 1864 to discuss forming a country.

The building is expected to reopen to the public in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.