More flights heading south next winter from Halifax, Moncton
Air Transat announced this week that almost two dozen flights will depart from Halifax and Moncton, N.B., each week next winter.
The flights will target 10 popular destinations in Cuba, Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, the Caribbean and southern United States.
“That is a lot, that’s more than we anticipated, simply because it’s more than Air Transat‘s pre-pandemic flights,” says Julia Kent of CAA Travel.
“This is another sign that travel is making a full recovery."
The news might even be enough to entice some New Brunswick residents who cross the border to fly out of an airport in the United States to consider an option in their own province.
“This is a wonderful thing for New Brunswickers to have Moncton be a hub, a travel hub for them and it’s really what New Brunswick needed. They needed a dedicated major airport that was going to service the needs of New Brunswickers and people living around New Brunswick as well,” says Kent.
A spokesperson for Halifax Stanfield International Airport says the airline is recognizing the need for the service and it’s also indicative of the region’s growing population.
“We are very pleased with the news that Air Transat will be offering more service at Halifax Stanfield in this upcoming winter season,” says Leah Batstone.
Not only is Air Transat adding more flights, they’re also going to start their southern runs earlier in the year.
“They are going to be offering their services in December, starting operations here in December rather than starting in February, which is great for people looking to travel over the holiday season,” Batstone says.
Halifax Stanfield served more than 3.1 million passengers in 2022 -- that’s up 189 per cent from pandemic years.
With more flights to desired southern destinations, there’s a chance the airport will surpass those numbers this year.
Porter Airlines announced Thursday they will be offering two daily flights between Halifax and Toronto Pearson this summer, with service staring June 1.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Experts have 'mixed emotions' to WHO announcement on COVID: here's why
Experts say they have 'mixed emotions' on the World Health Organization's declaration that COVID-19 is no longer a global emergency.
Trudeau says no decision yet on expelling Chinese envoy implicated in threats to MP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says no decision has been made yet on whether to expel a Chinese diplomat who allegedly targeted a member of Parliament and his family.
10,000 Albertans evacuated from homes due to wildfires
Wildfires throughout Alberta continue to force evacuations and cause alerts.
Recall: Nearly 10,000 garage heaters sold at Canadian Tire stores across the country
Health Canada has issued a recall for Thermosphere and Mastercraft brand ceiling-mounted garage heaters due to a burn and fire hazard.
Ontario to expand areas where dogs can learn to hunt live coyotes in penned areas
Ontario wants to expand a licensing regime that allows residents to unleash dogs in an enclosed area to teach them how to hunt captive coyotes, foxes and rabbits.
COVID-19 is no longer global health emergency: World Health Organization
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
Is my money safe? What you need to know about bank failures
Since March, three regional banks have failed -- Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. If the recent bank collapses have you worried about the safety of your money, here's what you need to know.
ICC chief prosecutor says he has 'every confidence' South Africa will arrest Putin
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor says he has every confidence that South Africa will arrest Vladimir Putin when the Russian president is expected to attend an international summit there in August.
Big crowds, weather worries and Crown jewel controversy: the buzz before King Charles' coronation
London is abuzz Friday with the excitement over King Charles' coronation. Read the latest dispatch from the ground on CTVNews.ca, as big crowds gather, controversy brews over Crown jewels, and worries spread about the weather on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Girl, 8, killed in hit-and-run outside Burlington, Ont. school identified
An eight-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run outside a Burlington, Ont. school earlier this week has been identified by family.
-
'Some people never learn': Driver of 'over-filled' van transporting 15 people in Ontario stopped three times, facing 25+ charges
Ontario police say a driver who was transporting more than a dozen people in a van without a proper licence, seatbelts, or working seats earlier this week is facing over 25 charges.
-
Ontario to expand areas where dogs can learn to hunt live coyotes in penned areas
Ontario wants to expand a licensing regime that allows residents to unleash dogs in an enclosed area to teach them how to hunt captive coyotes, foxes and rabbits.
Calgary
-
Calgary no longer has the highest unemployment rate in Canada
Calgary's unemployment rate isn’t the highest in the country any more.
-
'You don't think it's going to happen': Northeast Calgary shooting under investigation
An investigation is underway into a shooting that rocked a quiet neighbourhood in northeast Calgary.
-
Alberta to give wildfire update Friday morning
The Alberta Emergency Management Agency and Alberta Wildfire will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
Montreal
-
Quebec coroner formally identifies the 2 firefighters swept away in floodwaters
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed that two bodies pulled from a river Wednesday in the province's Charlevoix region were those of volunteer firefighters who had been swept away by floodwaters. A spokesperson says the two men who disappeared on Monday during a rescue mission were Regis Lavoie, 55, and Christopher Lavoie, 23.
-
COVID-19 is no longer global health emergency: World Health Organization
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
-
Minor charged following allegations of sexual violence at Quebec high school
A minor has been arrested and charged after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced at a Quebec high school earlier this year. In late March, some parents and students at Massey-Vanier High School in Cowansville, Que. held a demonstration to denounce how staff had handled the allegations.
Edmonton
-
Drayton Valley, Alta., residents ordered to evacuate because of nearby wildfire
A Wildwood, Alta., resident whose community was evacuated because of a fire on Monday had been waiting the situation out in Drayton Valley – that is, until, that community was evacuated Thursday night, too.
-
20 homes destroyed by wildfire, entire Indigenous community evacuated in northern Alta.
A 4,300-hectare wildfire has destroyed 20 homes in a northern Alberta Indigenous community and forced the entire community to leave.
-
10,000 Albertans evacuated from homes due to wildfires
Wildfires throughout Alberta continue to force evacuations and cause alerts.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman shot during 'targeted and isolated incident' in downtown Sudbury: Police
A 38-year-old man is in custody after a fight in downtown Sudbury resulted in a 41-year-old woman being taken to hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night, police say.
-
Small earthquake shakes northern Ont. community Thursday morning
The Earth moved in Smooth Rock Falls, Ont., Thursday morning. Earthquakes Canada confirmed the minor earthquake, which took place at 7:16 a.m. 28 kilometres northeast of the community.
-
Two arrests, $250K in cocaine seized with cash in Hearst drug bust
Two Hearst residents in their 60s are charged with drug trafficking after raids reveal more than $250,000 in cocaine and approximately $150,000 in cash, police say.
London
-
'Laugh, drink and get on with it':102-year-old veteran on life and war
On his 102nd birthday, London veteran Harry Favell shared his motto for longevity with CTV News London. Harry is believed to be the last living Second World War Veteran who served with the 1st Hussars.
-
'We need to honour them': locals gather to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls at Western University
Dozens of people gathered at the Wampum Learning Lodge at Western University on Friday morning for the National Day of Awareness for Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, Girls and two-spirit people in Canada.
-
Car strikes parked dump truck, driver three times over legal limit: Police
Around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the collision on Queen Street where both vehicles had sustained significant damage.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect charged in Winnipeg homicide; police looking for info on victim
A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the homicide of a man who has yet to be identified.
-
Little Grand Rapids RCMP investigating homicide
RCMP are investigating a homicide in Little Grand Rapids.
-
A log jam has formed near The Forks
The city is figuring out a plan to release a massive log jam forming near The Forks.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor, police chief call for return of uniformed officers in schools
Ottawa's mayor and top cop are calling on the city’s largest public school board to revisit its ban on officers wearing uniforms in schools.
-
Train derails in Kingston, Ont.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Kingston, Ont., where five cars of a train have left the tracks and part of a rail bridge has collapsed.
-
COVID-19 is no longer global health emergency: World Health Organization
COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step towards the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.
Saskatoon
-
'It's horrible taking a bus in this city': Saskatoon councillors commit to funding transit social support workers
Saskatoon’s transit union and bus riders weighed in at the city’s transit committee meeting on Wednesday, as councillors mulled whether to hire support workers to deal with increased safety concerns.
-
TikToker from Ukraine receives hateful emails after attending First Nations powwow in Regina
Many First Nations people are standing behind a Ukrainian TikToker after he received online hate for attending a powwow in Regina.
-
Look up to the sky for 3 space events this weekend
With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
Vancouver
-
Surrey shooting sends man to hospital with serious injuries: RCMP
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in a Surrey driveway Friday, according to Mounties.
-
2 men arrested and charged in connection to New Westminster kidnapping, say police
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a kidnapping in Metro Vancouver last month, police say.
-
Interior communities brace for weekend rain as floods forecasted in Okanagan
People in the British Columbia community of Grand Forks are hustling to get ahead of a deluge of melting snow and heavy rainfall after learning a costly lesson about flooding five years ago.
Regina
-
Regina schools considering lunchroom supervision fees, further cuts to address budgetary shortfalls
The Regina Board of Education is considering lunchroom supervision fees and curtailed spending to address what it feels is a government funding shortfall for schools.
-
15-year-old teen facing firearm charges: Regina police
A 15-year-old boy is facing numerous firearms-related charges, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
TikToker from Ukraine receives hateful emails after attending First Nations powwow in Regina
Many First Nations people are standing behind a Ukrainian TikToker after he received online hate for attending a powwow in Regina.
Vancouver Island
-
Historic Point Ellice House in Victoria to reopen with new operator
The B.C. government says it has found an interim operator for Point Ellice House in Victoria, saving the heritage site and museum from closure.
-
Paramedic shortages still plague B.C. island, but remedies may be in the works
Quadra Island resident Carol Woolsey had the misfortune to experience a medical emergency in her rural community last month after the last ferry had sailed for the night.
-
VIU partners with island brewery to promote ocean research
Vancouver Island University (VIU) has teamed up with Qualicum Beach brewery Love Shack Libations to create a beer that promotes ocean research and climate change awareness.