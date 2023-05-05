More flights heading south next winter from Halifax, Moncton

Air Transat announced this week that almost two dozen flights will depart from Halifax and Moncton, N.B., each week next winter.

The flights will target 10 popular destinations in Cuba, Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, the Caribbean and southern United States.

“That is a lot, that’s more than we anticipated, simply because it’s more than Air Transat‘s pre-pandemic flights,” says Julia Kent of CAA Travel.

“This is another sign that travel is making a full recovery."

The news might even be enough to entice some New Brunswick residents who cross the border to fly out of an airport in the United States to consider an option in their own province.

“This is a wonderful thing for New Brunswickers to have Moncton be a hub, a travel hub for them and it’s really what New Brunswick needed. They needed a dedicated major airport that was going to service the needs of New Brunswickers and people living around New Brunswick as well,” says Kent.

A spokesperson for Halifax Stanfield International Airport says the airline is recognizing the need for the service and it’s also indicative of the region’s growing population.

“We are very pleased with the news that Air Transat will be offering more service at Halifax Stanfield in this upcoming winter season,” says Leah Batstone.

Not only is Air Transat adding more flights, they’re also going to start their southern runs earlier in the year.

“They are going to be offering their services in December, starting operations here in December rather than starting in February, which is great for people looking to travel over the holiday season,” Batstone says.

Halifax Stanfield served more than 3.1 million passengers in 2022 -- that’s up 189 per cent from pandemic years.

With more flights to desired southern destinations, there’s a chance the airport will surpass those numbers this year.

Porter Airlines announced Thursday they will be offering two daily flights between Halifax and Toronto Pearson this summer, with service staring June 1.