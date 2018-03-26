

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A commission that spent a year looking at inclusive education in Nova Scotia says the program is under strain and needs greater funding to support students with learning challenges.

The commission outlined a five-year plan today, including funding for more psychologists and behaviour support teachers, and a call for faster student assessments and behaviour intervention.

The independent commission on inclusive education was charged with producing the study in the wake of a bitter labour dispute between the provincial government and 9,300 public school teachers.

In an interim report last June, the commission found the current model is broken and needs wholesale change.

The inclusion policy requires the province to make sure students with special needs are given support to succeed in a regular classroom setting.

It became a major issue during a contract dispute last year that saw teachers walk off the job for a day and stage a protest outside the provincial legislature.

At the time, teachers came forward to say inclusion wasn't working because they weren't being given resources to help challenging students.

Nova Scotia’s commission on inclusive education is releasing its report today, calling for a multi-year overhaul of inclusion in public schools. #nspoli pic.twitter.com/IsKMLjs55n — Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieCTV) March 26, 2018

The report calls for “multi-tiered” supports for kids to support them in classrooms. It will require more specialists like school psychologists, behaviour support teachers, nurses. It also calls for a change in teacher education. #nspoli pic.twitter.com/iBVamlwZsk — Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieCTV) March 26, 2018

In the recent budget the NS government set aside $15M for this fiscal year, which the premier acknowledges is only a start toward funding this kind of change. #nspoli — Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieCTV) March 26, 2018

It’s estimated that the cost of implementing this inclusion overhaul will be between $70M and $80M over the five years. That’s a 7% increase in the education budget overall. #nspoli — Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieCTV) March 26, 2018

This is what the tiers of support look like, according to the commission. The commissioners say this is based on other jurisdictions where inclusion is working. This part of the change requires more staff and more education, including changes to BEd programs. #nspoli pic.twitter.com/addnJ71v3Q — Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieCTV) March 26, 2018

The commission says this “may not match the expectations that all children be in the main classroom at all times,” but is clear that it does not endorse streaming segregation of students based on needs. #nspoli — Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieCTV) March 26, 2018

The commission recommends new provincial strategies: Behavioural Strategy, Autism Strategy, Mental Health Strategy. Also calls for consolidated inclusive education policy. #nspoli — Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieCTV) March 26, 2018