New Brunswickers are digging out again after a significant snowfall Saturday night, with more snow in the forecast.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system will move across our region Sunday night into Monday.

Some parts of the New Brunswick may see snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 centimetres, with the highest amounts most likely in the southern half of the province.

Visibility may be reduced due to blowing snow and heavy snowfall.



