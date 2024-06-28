More than 10 kms of trails to be built in Wolfville, N.S.

More multi-use trails are coming to the town of Wolfville, N.S.

The government says the expansion will include more than 10 kilometres of trails, according to a news release Friday.

Funding from all three levels of government will be used to develop a core active transportation network throughout the town, with protected bike lanes, improved crossings and connecting sidewalk segments. This infrastructure will increase affordable transportation options and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion.

“Investments in clean, active transportation help keep all Nova Scotians moving and healthy,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr, MLA for Kings North, on behalf of Tory Rushton, minister of Natural Resources and Renewables.

“This project in Wolfville will advance our goal to complete core active transportation networks that are accessible for all ages and abilities in 65 per cent of the province’s communities by 2030.”

The project will connect to the provincial Blue Route cycling network. It will provide residents, students and visitors more safe, accessible and environmentally friendly ways to move around the community.

“The Town of Wolfville is committed to managed and responsive growth. We know the challenges growth can bring to resident and visitor quality of life and travel-related climate impacts," said Wolfville Mayor Wendy Donovan.

"And so we are immensely appreciative of this opportunity to create modern, responsive active transportation opportunities that will enable everyone — whether rolling or strolling in our growing community — to do so in a safe, healthy and enjoyable way.”

The province says the cost of the project will be more than $3.3 million.

The provincial contribution is about $1.1 million, with about $1.3 million coming from the federal government and about $891,000 from the town of Wolfville.

