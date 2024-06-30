Man arrested after stabbing in Tatamagouche: N.S. RCMP

Colchester County District RCMP said a man involved in a stabbing Sunday morning in Tatamagouche, N.S., has been arrested.

According to a news release from RCMP, Officers received a report from a man who stated that he had stabbed a woman, known to him, at a home on Highway 246 near the 3000 block around 2:30 a.m.

RCMP said officers safely arrested the 41-year-old Tatamagouche man at the scene and immediately provided first aid to the victim.

The victim, a 45-year-old Tatamagouche woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS said police.

The 41-year-old man remains in custody. He will be appearing in Truro provincial court to face charges of attempt to commit murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.