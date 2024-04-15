ATLANTIC
    • 2 people facing trafficking, weapons charges after N.B. RCMP search

    New Brunswick RCMP seized a large quantity of drugs and weapons. (Source: RCMP) New Brunswick RCMP seized a large quantity of drugs and weapons. (Source: RCMP)
    Two people are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges after the New Brunswick RCMP searched locations in the Moncton and Saint-Paul regions last Wednesday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers launched an investigation into illegal drug trafficking in southeast New Brunswick in February. Last Wednesday they executed search warrants on Bon Secours Road in Saint-Paul and Enviro Drive in Moncton.

    Police say they found and seized:

    • nearly 30,000 contraband cigarettes
    • three firearms
    • significant quantities of what is believed to be cocaine, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone pills, oxycodone pills and methamphetamine pills
    • money
    • drug trafficking paraphernalia
    • stolen items, including a side-by-side, two utility trailers, e-bikes, and licence plates

    Police arrested a 62-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman, a 41-year-old man, and a 33-year-old man in connection with the investigation.

    The 41-year-old man was handed over to the Halifax Regional Police due to outstanding warrants and the 62-year-old man was released from custody.

    Chantal Cote appeared in court on Thursday and was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine. She will be back in court this Wednesday for a bail hearing.

    Jesse James Wallace was charged with possession of a restricted weapon and he will return to court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.

