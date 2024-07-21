ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Driver dead after car leaves N.S. road: RCMP

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    One person has died after a car left the road on Highway 217 in Centreville, N.S.

    Officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Highway 217 around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from RCMP.

    Police say a Honda Civic was travelling westbound when it left the roadway and entered the ditch.

    The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene, says the release.

    RCMP say they are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to positively identify the driver.

    A RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene, according to police.

    The investigation remains ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW THIS MORNING

    NEW THIS MORNING How to protect yourself from West Nile virus

    It's been a hot, humid and wet summer so far in Ottawa, making it the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and elevating the risk of West Nile virus.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News