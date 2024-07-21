Driver dead after car leaves N.S. road: RCMP

One person has died after a car left the road on Highway 217 in Centreville, N.S.

Officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Highway 217 around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from RCMP.

Police say a Honda Civic was travelling westbound when it left the roadway and entered the ditch.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene, says the release.

RCMP say they are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to positively identify the driver.

A RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

