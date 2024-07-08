ATLANTIC
    • 27-year-old man dead after ATV crash in Cape Breton

    A 27-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash in Cape Breton on Sunday.

    According to a Cape Breton Regional Police news release, officers responded to a reported ATV collision on Derby Point Road in Grand Narrows around 1:30 p.m. The driver from Whycocomagh suffered serious injuries and died.

    The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information on it is asked to call police at 902-563-5151, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

