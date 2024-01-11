39 affordable homes coming to Saint John in 2024
Federal, provincial, and municipal governments are spending more than $7 million to build 39 affordable homes in Saint John, N.B., this year.
According to a Thursday news release from the City of Saint John, the Barrack Green Residences by Kaléidoscope Social Impact will be a four-story building at 67 Broadview Ave. The residence seeks to serve women-led families recovering from addiction and mental health issues.
“Projects like Barrack Green Residences aren’t only about housing our citizens. They’re about support for our most vulnerable. They’re about dignity and empowerment. They’re about community,” said Jill Green, New Brunswick minister of social development, in the release.
The federal government is spending $4.5 million on the project while Social Development New Brunswick is pitching in $2.7 million. Saint John and Kaléidoscope Social Impact are spending $200,000 and $100,000, respectively.
"Every resident of the City of Saint John is entitled to safe, and sustainable housing, which is a substantial challenge within the national housing crisis,” said Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon. “The 39 units at Barrack Green Residences will bring much-needed additional housing stability to our city and help to foster a sense of belonging for those most in need in our community."
The project is expected to be finished by November.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Weather warnings, watches or statements in every province, territory in Canada
More winter weather is expected across the country on Friday and into the weekend, with some Canadians preparing for snow and others bracing against bone-chilling wind. Here's where.
Some iPhone users could soon get a cheque from Apple
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
'Parasite' director calls for a thorough probe into the death of actor
Oscar-winning "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho and other artists in South Korea have called for a thorough investigation into the death of popular actor Lee Sun-kyun, who played the head of a wealthy family in the class satire movie.
Why your first paycheque of the year was less than expected
Higher-income workers and their employers are paying more in Canada Pension Plan contributions because of changes that took effect Jan. 1.
Canadian homeowners face large increases to property taxes
Several major cities have approved or proposed major property tax hikes this year as municipalities struggle with inflation, high interest rates, crumbling infrastructure and soaring demand for services.
Israel defends itself at the UN's top court against allegations of genocide against Palestinians
Accused of committing genocide against Palestinians, Israel defended its war in Gaza at the United Nations' highest court Friday, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasted the allegations as hypocrisy that “screams to the heavens.”
Pizza, energy drinks and vitamins: Here's what is being recalled in Canada
In the latest round of recalls, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued warnings on energy drinks, an IKEA charger and some Ford vehicles.
Houthi rebels say U.S.-led strikes in Yemen killed 5 people and wounded 6, raising Mideast tensions
U.S.-led airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels in response to their attacks on Red Sea shipping pulled the world's focus Friday back on the years-long war raging there, even as tensions rise across a Middle East already torn by Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The U.S. and U.K. launch a massive retaliatory strike against the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, South Africa formally accuses Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians and former federal NDP leader Ed Broadbent has died. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Significant winter storm expected to hit Toronto, much of southern Ontario today
A travel advisory is in effect in Toronto as the city braces for a major winter storm expected to move over the province Friday evening.
-
Why your first paycheque of the year was less than expected
Higher-income workers and their employers are paying more in Canada Pension Plan contributions because of changes that took effect Jan. 1.
-
Bonnie Crombie will no longer be the mayor of Mississauga. Here's how she will lead the Ont. Liberals without a seat
Bonnie Crombie is officially out as Mississauga mayor and in as the full-time Ontario Liberal leader.
Calgary
-
Two homes fully engulfed in Auburn Bay; firefighters battle elements as well as flames
Calgary firefighters battled a blaze in the city’s southeast that fully engulfed two homes on Thursday.
-
Calgary Fire Department stresses importance of carbon monoxide detectors during extreme cold snaps
The Calgary Fire Department is once again stressing the importance of working carbon monoxide detectors.
-
'Hasn't been the same since': Mother of teenage Calgary murder victim breaks silence
The mother of a Calgary murder victim is speaking out, urging anyone with information about her teenage daughter's death to come forward.
Montreal
-
Private tutors already getting calls from parents as Quebec students play catch-up
The students are back in class after the teachers' strike and the Christmas vacation, and it appears many Quebec parents are worried about their children falling behind.
-
Higher-than-usual volume of 911 calls, says Urgences-Sante
Urgences-Sante is reporting a higher-than-usual volume of calls for ambulance assistance.
-
Get ready for a snowy weekend as another storm travels to Montreal
Another Texas low is moving into Quebec and should bring an additional round of steady snow.
Edmonton
-
-40 C possible: Historic deep freeze sets in on Alberta
Arctic air is beginning to settle in over Alberta and the coldest days are yet to come.
-
Witnesses say Edmonton officer assaulted woman prior to arresting her husband near encampment
A police officer who claims he was assaulted by an Indigenous man during an encampment protest in Edmonton on Tuesday was actually the aggressor, according to several people who were there.
-
Pair of longtime Edmonton sports media fixtures dead
Two well-known Edmonton sports media personalities died Thursday, each familiar voices -- on the air and in print -- to different generations of the city's rabid sports fans.
Northern Ontario
-
Orange smoke in Sudbury caused by chemical reaction, not explosion: fire officials
Emergency crews were called Thursday morning to an industrial business on Maley Drive that manufactures specialty mining supply equipment after a chemical reaction created red/orange smoke.
-
Some iPhone users could soon get a cheque from Apple
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
-
No domestic violence was reported in 911 calls that preceded Thunder Bay woman’s death
The initial 911 calls received before a Thunder Bay woman died were not about domestic violence, the Special Investigations Unit said Thursday.
London
-
Winter travel advisory and storm warning in effect across region
London-Middlesex is under a a winter weather travel advisory and Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce are under a winter storm warning.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital following overnight crash
Police said southbound lanes on Veterans Memorial parkway will be closed from River Road to Hamilton Road.
-
Kincardine, Ont. single mom fears homelessness in five days
The home Jenn Whalen and her three children have rented near Kincardine since 2021 is being torn down to make way for a commercial development.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers weren't expecting first winter storm to be this… dramatic
Winter arrived with a vengeance as Manitoba was hit with a major blast of snow that just kept on coming Thursday morning.
-
Eight cases of invasive meningococcal disease identified in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is warning the public that it is seeing an increase in cases of invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) and the virus that causes strep throat in the past month.
-
Developer moving forward with plans for controversial Lemay Forest land
A developer is moving ahead with plans to turn a forest in St. Norbert property into an assisted living facility and parking lot.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING Winter storm could bring up to 25 cm of snow to Ottawa this weekend
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, calling for 10 to 25 cm of snow on Friday night and on Saturday.
-
Ottawa man saving big at grocery store, sharing on Reddit
Donovan Burey says he doesn’t mind waking up at 5 a.m. every Wednesday in order to sift through grocery store coupons online.
-
Ottawa drivers avoiding photo radar cameras causing problems on residential roads
The two photo radar cameras in the Alta Vista area issued nearly 20,000 tickets in the first 11 months of 2023, but it appears quieter side streets in the neighbourhood may be paying the price.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan teachers to strike for one day
Teachers across Saskatchewan will strike for one day next week as a contract bargaining standoff continues.
-
Supreme Court to rule on Sask. jail policy that a prisoners' advocate says violates the Charter
A Saskatchewan advocate for prisoners’ rights is taking the province to Canada’s highest court over a regulation that it says lets correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
-
Snow provides hope and little else for Saskatchewan producers
The snow arrived a couple of months later than many in Saskatchewan were expecting, and it's welcome news to farmers.
Vancouver
-
Chaos on the roads as first snowfall of the year hits Metro Vancouver
Snow started falling across Metro Vancouver Thursday afternoon, and reports of spun-out vehicles and potentially lengthy travel delays for commuters quickly followed.
-
B.C.'s prescribed safer drug supply saved lives, landmark study finds
Providing prescription opioids to B.C. residents addicted to street drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic "significantly" reduced their likelihood of dying, according to a landmark study.
-
Concern for Victoria's homeless as island braces for cold snap
Vancouver Islanders prepared Thursday for the coldest night in more than a year, with the mercury expected to plunge to -10 C overnight, and feel like -20 C with the wind chill, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Regina
-
Security footage shows people passing by Regina man who died on street corner
Disturbing video has surfaced surrounding the death of a Regina transit passenger last month.
-
Investigation continues into explosion at Luiggi's Pasta House
Members of Regina's Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) are continuing to investigate after Luiggi's Pasta House was heavily damaged in an explosion Wednesday.
-
Saskatchewan teachers to strike for one day
Teachers across Saskatchewan will strike for one day next week as a contract bargaining standoff continues.
Vancouver Island
-
Concern for Victoria's homeless as island braces for cold snap
Vancouver Islanders prepared Thursday for the coldest night in more than a year, with the mercury expected to plunge to -10 C overnight, and feel like -20 C with the wind chill, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Sooty bark disease killing sycamore trees on southern Vancouver Island
A 50-year-old sycamore tree in James Bay is being killed by something scientists says is new to Vancouver Island. It’s called sooty bark disease.
-
Coast guard rescues 4 from frigid waters off northern Vancouver Island
Four people were rescued from the frigid ocean waters off northern Vancouver Island after their boat began taking on water and they were forced to abandon ship Wednesday evening.