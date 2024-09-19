83-year-old man charged with sexual interference: N.S. RCMP

An 83-year-old man is facing sexual interference charges following a Nova Scotia RCMP investigation.

Police responded to a report of a man touching two children known to him in a sexual manner on Sept. 7, according to an RCMP news release. That same day they arrested Ivan Huskins in the Truro Heights area and charged him with two counts of sexual interference.

Police conducted an investigation and learned of more possible victims. They arrested Huskins again in Port Mouton and charged him with four counts of sexual interference on Sept. 17.

Huskins appeared in court and was released on conditions, including to not have any direct or indirect contact with anyone under the age of 16. He is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 18.

Police say there may be additional victims and they’re asking anyone with information to call police at 902-893-6820, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.