A community in mourning: 16-year-old Halifax murder victim remembered
Community members gathered at a mosque for Ahmad Al Marrach — a 16-year-old murder victim — for his funeral on Wednesday.
A steady stream of cars headed to the Nova Scotia Islamic Community Center (NSICC). Within minutes, the parking lot was full of people there to pay their respects.
Family and friends greeted each other at the door with tears and long embraces.
The inside of the community centre was no different as heads were bowed in grief and prayers for Al Marrach.
“He was a good person and it was a tragedy. This happened to someone like him is just crazy to think about,” said Abdalbari Elsaraiti, a classmate of Al Marrach.
Elsaraiti, along with others from the school, attended the funeral. They were all shocked to hear Al Marrach had been killed.
“My heart dropped. I dropped my phone. Everything just dropped,” Elsaraiti said.
Al Marrach was allegedly stabbed inside a Halifax Shopping Centre parkade Monday, and he later died in hospital from his injuries. No one has been charged in his death.
Ummah Masjid and Community Centre social worker Hanaa Rashid knew the family through the mosque. She described Almarrach as “a young person who liked to scooter and do what other young people like to do.”
She said the community is devastated by his death.
“A lot of shock. A lot of grief. I think there’s anger too because when someone so young leaves and they leave this world so quickly,” she said.
Friends, family, neighbours, and the Muslim community joined for funeral prayers before the burial.
Even those who did not know the family very well attended.
“Hearts are broken, souls are broken. How does one process the fact that a 16-year-old gets stabbed to death. Where do you begin? I have daughters of my own,” said Fatima Cajee.
Following the prayers, the imam asked the youth to gather to front of the room around Al Marrach’s casket to reflect on life and death.
“Ask yourself this question. If I die now, whatever I did in the past, was it worth it?” A question the imam implored youth to reflect on.
He spoke to them about the importance of making good choices and encouraged them to use the resources community mosques offer when struggling.
Ummah Masjid and Community Centre is hosting an even Wednesday to help youth process the death of Al Marrach.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec nurse had to clean up after husband's death in Montreal hospital
On a night she should have been mourning, a nurse from Quebec's Laurentians region says she was forced to clean up her husband after he died at a hospital in Montreal.
Northern Ont. lawyer who abandoned clients in child protection cases disbarred
A North Bay, Ont., lawyer who abandoned 15 clients – many of them child protection cases – has lost his licence to practise law.
Bank of Canada officials split on when to start cutting interest rates
Members of the Bank of Canada's governing council were split on how long the central bank should wait before it starts cutting interest rates when they met earlier this month.
Maple Leafs fall to Bruins in Game 3, trail series 2-1
Brad Marchand scored twice, including the winner in the third period, and added an assist as the Boston Bruins downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series Wednesday
Cuban government apologizes to Montreal-area family after delivering wrong body
Cuba's foreign affairs minister has apologized to a Montreal-area family after they were sent the wrong body following the death of a loved one.
'It was instant karma': Viral video captures failed theft attempt in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say two late-night revellers are lucky their allegedly drunken antics weren't reported to police after security cameras captured the men trying to steal a heavy sign from a downtown business.
What is changing about Canada's capital gains tax and how does it impact me?
The federal government's proposed change to capital gains taxation is expected to increase taxes on investments and mainly affect wealthy Canadians and businesses. Here's what you need to know about the move.
New Indigenous loan guarantee program a 'really big deal,' Freeland says at Toronto conference
Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was among the 1,700 delegates attending the two-day First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) conference that concluded Tuesday in Toronto.
'Life was not fair to him': Daughter of N.B. man exonerated of murder remembers him as a kind soul
The daughter of a New Brunswick man recently exonerated from murder, is remembering her father as somebody who, despite a wrongful conviction, never became bitter or angry.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
It could take years to catch-up on child vaccinations in Ontario post pandemic
Ontario is still playing catch up on routine vaccinations that many children missed during the pandemic and public health officials are warning that it could take years to solve the problem.
-
Honda expected to announce Ontario EV battery plant, part of a $15B investment
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Honda executives are expected to announce today that the Japanese automaker is building an electric vehicle battery plant in Alliston, Ont., part of a $15-billion investment.
-
An Ont. township has been without a full supermarket for nearly a year. Residents just learned it won't reopen
A township east of Toronto has been without its only full supermarket for nearly a year after it was destroyed in a fire. On Tuesday, residents learned it won't reopen.
Calgary
-
Coyote calls on the rise in Calgary; city wildlife team advises caution
The City of Calgary's wildlife team says they're fielding hundreds of calls about coyotes.
-
Mounties respond to serious crash near Okotoks, Alta.
A serious vehicle collision near Okotoks, Alta., shut down roadways on Wednesday evening.
-
Auburn Bay community members rally around grieving widow, three young children
Residents of one southeast Calgary neighbourhood have raised thousands of dollars to support a family grieving the losses of a father and grandfather.
Edmonton
-
Nurse practitioners to make 80% as much as family doctors for publicly-funded primary care
The Alberta government says it will pay nurse practitioners 80 per cent of what family doctors are paid – if they want to practice comprehensive primary care.
-
MacTavish on Oilers-Kings Game 2: 'It's going to be a completely different game'
Former Oilers player, coach and general manager Craig MacTavish talks to CTV News Edmonton's Matt Woodman about playoff hockey and Game 2 between Edmonton and Los Angeles.
-
Measles case in Edmonton prompts exposure warning
Alberta Health Services issued a measles alert in Edmonton Wednesday after confirming a case.
Montreal
-
'There's really no justice': Quebec mother, daughter speak out after man gets house arrest for years of abuse
A mother and daughter are speaking out after a Quebec man was sentenced to house arrest for years of domestic abuse. They were both physically assaulted by the mother's ex-partner and say the offender got off with another light sentence.
-
Ontario is increasing the speed limit to 110 km/h on some highways. Should Quebec?
Speaking to CTV News, some Montreal drivers said they were in favour of the new measure and said they'd like to see Quebec follow suit.
-
Montreal cruises past New York 5-2 to clinch PWHL playoff spot
Kristin O'Neill had a goal and an assist in helping lead Montreal to a 5-2 win over New York and clinch a playoff spot in the Professional Women's Hockey League.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING OCDSB program review aims to keep kids in schools closer to home, director says
The director of education for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says making sure elementary school students can attend classes close to home is an important part of making schooling in Ottawa more equitable.
-
NCC buys golf course near Gatineau Park for $3.9 million
The National Capital Commission has purchased the old Dunnderosa Golf Course in Chelsea, Que., as part of its plan to acquire private properties in Gatineau Park.
-
Can cars and bikes fit on the Queen Elizabeth Driveway and Colonel By Drive?
There are questions about how the National Capital Commission might fit bike lanes on the Queen Elizabeth Driveway and Colonel By Drive.
London
-
Asylum claimants occupying 12% of London’s homeless shelter beds
In the midst of a homelessness crisis, an influx of asylum seekers is putting additional pressure on London, Ont.’s limited number of permanent shelter beds.
-
'You made me look for money while he bled on the floor': Man sentenced in manslaughter case nearly a decade after botched robbery
Nine years after a London, Ont. man was shot to death in a botched robbery at his home, the man responsible for the shooting was given a prison sentence on Wednesday.
-
Protest at shuttered auto parts maker over unpaid severance
Frustrated employees of Wescast’s shuttered auto parts manufacturer in Wingham, Ont. will be sending a message to their former ownership on Thursday.
Barrie
-
OPP confirm remains found are missing Thornbury man
OPP have confirmed that human remains found in Georgian Bay Township belong to 60-year-old Eric Spencer, who went missing in 2018.
-
Simcoe County Rovers FC make history in Toronto
It was a history-making night on Wednesday for Simcoe County Rovers FC, as the semi-pro team faced off against MLS team, Toronto FC.
-
U.S. Marshals join search for Wasaga Beach kidnapping suspect
U.S. Marshals joins search for Deshawn Davis, one of Canada’s most wanted, accused of the kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri in Wasaga Beach January 2022 and the suspect in a nightclub shooting that took place in May of last year.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. lawyer who abandoned clients in child protection cases disbarred
A North Bay, Ont., lawyer who abandoned 15 clients – many of them child protection cases – has lost his licence to practise law.
-
Garden River chief meets with disgruntled band members over payout concerns
Some members of the Garden River First Nation are demanding answers regarding the disbursement of the Robinson-Huron Treaty settlement funds.
-
'My stomach dropped': Winnipeg man speaks out after being criminally harassed following single online date
A Winnipeg man said a single date gone wrong led to years of criminal harassment, false arrests, stress and depression.
Kitchener
-
Ont. teacher says she's being forced to switch pharmacies to maintain medication coverage
A Waterloo, Ont. teacher says she’s frustrated after learning the arthritis medication she depends on is no longer covered under her benefits plan and she'll have to switch pharmacies to avoid paying out of pocket.
-
Film crew transforms Cambridge pizza shop
A Cambridge pizza restaurant got a temporary makeover this week, turning into a fictitious donut shop as part of a film production.
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt after crash in Kitchener
A pedestrian had to be taken to an out-of-region hospital following a crash in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Convicted killer can ask for parole now: Windsor, Ont. jury accepts 'faint hope' application
A Windsor man convicted in a violent murder 20 years ago was successful in his ‘faint hope’ bid for an early chance at freedom after a jury agreed he should be given the chance to apply for early parole eligibility.
-
Honda expected to announce Ontario EV battery plant, part of a $15B investment
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Honda executives are expected to announce today that the Japanese automaker is building an electric vehicle battery plant in Alliston, Ont., part of a $15-billion investment.
-
Dandelions for daffodil month: Windsor-Essex craft brewers raise funds for Cancer Awareness Month
A Kingsville, Ont. brewer is dedicating sales of a special beer this month in honour of his late mother.
Winnipeg
-
'We are not here for tree preservation': Development company appealing latest decision with Lemay Forest
A new fight is gearing up at city hall over Lemay Forest.
-
'I just wanted to stand out': Winnipeg Jets fan goes viral for wearing salmon shirt at Whiteout
A Winnipeg Jets fan found a unique way to stand out amid the Winnipeg Whiteout; he wore a salmon-coloured shirt.
-
'We feel good about ourselves:' Jets coach Bowness optimistic after Game 2 loss
We feel good about ourselves and we feel we can go in there and win a game," Bowness said.
Regina
-
Revitalization of Regina's Dewdney Avenue to begin next week
Beginning April 29, Dewdney Avenue between Albert Street and Broad Street will see a number of construction sites.
-
'Learn to walk again': Sask. doctor tells story of miracle recovery from deadly heart condition
It was a powerful morning at Regina's Conexus Arts Centre Wednesday, where the Lieutenant Governor hosted the annual Saskatchewan Prayer Breakfast and a provincial doctor told his story of survival from a deadly heart condition.
-
Throwing star, crossbow found during Sask. RCMP searches at George Gordon FN, Punnichy
A throwing star and crossbow were among the seizures by police as part of a drug trafficking investigation on George Gordon First Nation and in Punnichy, Sask. last week.
Saskatoon
-
This Saskatchewan woman is helping fill bellies and hearts with a free grocery store
Darlene Hartshorn is a mother and grandmother from Warman who is making a difference by helping those who need a hand up.
-
Sask. woman fights to find out who had her apprehended for a psych. assessment
A Saskatchewan woman who was taken for an involuntary mental health assessment is entitled to find out who had her committed, a provincial court judge has ruled.
-
Boeing invests $17 million in Sask. aviation program
International aircraft giant Boeing has made a multi-million dollar commitment to the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technology (SIIT) to help address shortages in the aviation industry.
Vancouver
-
'Enjoy the run' but don’t expect major economic boost from Canucks playoffs: expert
A Canadian sports economist is encouraging Canucks fans to enjoy the team’s playoff run, but cautioning against having big expectations around economic spinoffs.
-
'A bad welcome': B.C. stabbing victim is new to Canada, wife says
The man who was stabbed by a stranger on the White Rock Pier last weekend is new to Canada, according to his wife.
-
'Tactical evacuation' underway near Chetwynd, B.C., due to out-of-control wildfire
Police and firefighters are going door-to-door telling people who live in the vicinity of a wildfire burning out of control near Chetwynd they need to evacuate.
Vancouver Island
-
'It was instant karma': Viral video captures failed theft attempt in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say two late-night revellers are lucky their allegedly drunken antics weren't reported to police after security cameras captured the men trying to steal a heavy sign from a downtown business.
-
Woman who killed Reena Virk calls new TV series disrespectful to victim
The B.C. woman convicted of killing Reena Virk described the TV series dramatizing the notorious 1997 murder as disrespectful to the victim and her family.
-
RCMP officers 'refused' to provide evidence to Crown to assist drug, firearms prosecution: report
Crown counsel was unable to approve "significant" drug and weapons charges stemming from an arrest in Quesnel, B.C., last year because the officers involved "refused to provide any evidence," according to a report from the province’s police watchdog.
Kelowna
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Search crews called in after missing Kelowna senior's truck found
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
-
Homicide investigation underway after body found near Kelowna, B.C.
Major crime detectives in British Columbia are investigating a suspected homicide after a body was found in a remote area southeast Kelowna over the weekend.