    Police release name of teen who died following incident in Halifax mall parking lot

    Halifax Regional Police has confirmed the identity of the teen who died following an incident in the parking lot of the Halifax Shopping Centre Monday.

    Police responded to a report of an injured person at the mall just after 5 p.m.

    According a news release from police, officers located 16-year-old Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, who was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

    “Today, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy and confirmed the manner of death to be a homicide,” reads the release.

    Halifax Regional Police arrested two youths Monday, who have been released without charges.

    Police don’t believe it was a random incident and say the investigation is ongoing.

    A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of Ahmad Maher Al Marrach.

    Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

