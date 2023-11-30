'Ace Escape for Prostate' raises almost $10K for prostate cancer care in Saint John

It took more than 2,200 swings, but Colin MacKenzie and Brady Soucy were able to get their hole in one.

The “Ace Escape for Prostate” saw the pair locked in one of the golf simulators at the Under Par Golf & Academy in Saint John starting on “Giving Tuesday” for three days or until one of them could hit a hole in one on the infamous 17 hole of TPC Sawgrass. The entire event was livestreamed on the academy’s YouTube page.

Soucy sunk the ace at 12:30 p.m. on the second day of the chase. The inaugural event raised nearly $10,000 dollars for prostate cancer care for the St. Josephs Regional Hospital Foundation.

Donations were continuing to be accepted up until the end of the day Thursday, but for MacKenzie there was zero chance of him taking a few extra swings.

“Brady’s still not here so that will tell you everything you need to know,” teases the Under Par Golf & Academy owner.

MacKenzie wasn’t exactly feeling fine himself after more than 20 hours of aiming for glory.

“There’s a pretty good limp, the hands don’t feel good, the elbows are in pretty rough shape, and the back is pretty rough,” MacKenzie says, admitting he likely won’t be swinging a club for at least a week.

The pair plan to make this a Giving Tuesday tradition.

“We have some pretty good ideas for next year,” says MacKenzie. “I encourage everyone to stay tuned because there will be some fun exciting details.”

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.