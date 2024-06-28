'As I turned around, he lunged and grabbed me': Fredericton woman recovering after attack in parking lot

A Fredericton woman allegedly attacked in a busy business parking lot on Wednesday says she’s thankful to police and the witnesses who helped her in the moments after the incident.

Sandra Nason says she was getting out of her vehicle in a Canadian Tire parking lot when she met the gaze of a man standing five feet away from her.

“I turned around because he just looked like he had a mission on his face. I just knew it,” she said. “And as I turned around, he lunged and grabbed me, and my wallet was on the ground, it fell to the ground, my keys fell to the ground.”

She said she felt a wet cloth on the side of her neck, and then another on the other side.

“I just thought, ‘Okay, this guy's trying to knock me out with this.’ So I just covered my face and dropped to the ground,” she said in a phone interview with CTV Atlantic.

Nason said although she had her hand in front of her mouth, she was still able to scream.

Several people in the parking lot took notice. One called 911 from their vehicle. Two couples started to approach, and Nason said that’s when the man took off.

They stayed with her until police arrived.

According to the Fredericton Police Force, the male suspect was “quickly apprehended” after being located nearby.

Cruiz Webb, 30, was charged with indictable assault, robbery and assault with a weapon. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

Nason has some cuts and bruises, but otherwise is feeling okay – and is getting help from victim services.

But she has a message.

“I just want people to be aware. I truly want people to be aware,” she said. “I just want people to watch their surroundings. That could have been a young girl. Don't tell me this was an isolated situation. It's happening too much.”

Nason credits the quick action of police, paramedics and witnesses, calling them “amazing.”

