Bedford, N.S., students 'build a better place' with music video

Students at the West Bedford School in Nova Scotia recently created a song and music video about working together.

“Our music teacher thought that one way to help build school community and school climate and connection was to create a school song together with the students,” said principal Susan Casey.

Nova Scotian musicians Keith Mullins and Morgan Toney, along with other performers, worked with the students to craft the song.

“When we wrote it, we had a ton of messages from students about what they wanted the song to be about, and then we incorporated different things, aspects of their messages,” Mullins said.

The song, called “Build a Better Place,” premiered with a music video in September.

“The idea is that we’re coming together with all of our experiences…but that we’re working together to try and better our community, to better the world. The students were very proud to showcase that with their families.”

Toney said the students were “amazing” during the music video shoot.

“They knew it was going to be a long day, but knowing they were going to be in a music video and be around musicians all day and have an opportunity to be heard, I think they really enjoyed,” Toney said.

