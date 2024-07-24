Border officers seize 140lbs of cannabis at Halifax airport

Two people are facing drug smuggling-related charges after border officers seized 140 pounds of suspected cannabis at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Monday.

According to an RCMP news release, Canada Border Services Agency officers, while examining outbound luggage, seized four large suitcases containing the suspected cannabis around 10:25 a.m. The officers determined two passengers who had the luggage were scheduled to leave on a flight to the United Kingdom.

Officers boarded the plane and arrested the two passengers for smuggling a controlled substance out of Canada.

Rebekah Dublin, 22, and Shante Liverpool, 20, were charged with:

laundering proceeds of crime

possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis

possession for the purpose of exporting cannabis

possession for the purpose of selling cannabis

possession of property obtained by crime

Both suspects were remanded into custody and they were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

