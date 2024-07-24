ATLANTIC
More

    • Border officers seize 140lbs of cannabis at Halifax airport

    CBSA officers seized 140lbs of cannabis at the Halifax airport on July 22, 2024. (Source: RCMP) CBSA officers seized 140lbs of cannabis at the Halifax airport on July 22, 2024. (Source: RCMP)
    Share

    Two people are facing drug smuggling-related charges after border officers seized 140 pounds of suspected cannabis at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Monday.

    According to an RCMP news release, Canada Border Services Agency officers, while examining outbound luggage, seized four large suitcases containing the suspected cannabis around 10:25 a.m. The officers determined two passengers who had the luggage were scheduled to leave on a flight to the United Kingdom.

    Officers boarded the plane and arrested the two passengers for smuggling a controlled substance out of Canada.

    Rebekah Dublin, 22, and Shante Liverpool, 20, were charged with:

    • laundering proceeds of crime
    • possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis
    • possession for the purpose of exporting cannabis
    • possession for the purpose of selling cannabis
    • possession of property obtained by crime

    Both suspects were remanded into custody and they were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Inside Out 2' becomes highest-grossing animated movie of all time

    If there’s one emotion that Disney and Pixar are probably feeling right now, it’s joy. That’s after movie sequel 'Inside Out 2' became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, raking in US$1.46 billion at the global box office and dethroning former record holder 'Frozen 2' from 2019, according to Disney on Wednesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News