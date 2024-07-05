ATLANTIC
    • Canada Day fireworks postponed to August in Halifax

    Fireworks are seen over Halifax Harbour during the Tall Ships Festival in July 2017. (Andrea Jerrett/CTV Atlantic) Fireworks are seen over Halifax Harbour during the Tall Ships Festival in July 2017. (Andrea Jerrett/CTV Atlantic)
    Halifax residents will have to wait a month to see Canada Day fireworks.

    According to a news release from the city, the fireworks originally scheduled for July 1 were pushed to Friday amid bad weather. They have been rescheduled again to 10 p.m. on Aug. 3 due to poor weather conditions.

    The fireworks will now land on the Saturday of Natal Day long weekend.

