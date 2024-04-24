Canadian health-care professionals urged to share climate disaster mitigation info

HALIFAX -

After last summer's deadly floods, heat waves and record-breaking wildfires, some scientists are urging Canadian health professionals to take an active role in helping their patients better prepare for extreme weather.

Scientist Blair Feltmate told a national public health conference today in Halifax there are inexpensive and effective ways of reducing harm caused by climate-related disasters.

Feltmate, head of the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo, told the hundreds of attendees they can provide patients with best practices for protecting themselves and their homes well before extreme weather or heat waves hit.

He says health facilities should print and share with patients the detailed infographics his centre has prepared that lay out a range of things people can do ahead of extreme heat, wildfires and floods.

Those actions include cleaning out gutters and backwater valves and installing blinds or a flood alarm.

Feltmate says if people take the precautions his centre has identified, they can reduce by 50 to 70 per cent the probability their house is destroyed when a wildfire moves through their region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2024.