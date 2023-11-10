Cape Breton mine idle, employees laid off: sources

A Cape Breton mine has no timeline for when or if work will resume, CTV News has learned.

A source close to Cameron Coal, the owner of the Donkin Coal Mine, and a councillor say the mine is now idle and the remaining employees were given layoff notices on Friday.

The mine received a stop work order in July after two rock falls and the company has been waiting for provincial approval to resume operations. Cape Breton Councillor James Edward said the company is tired of waiting and losing money.

More than 100 people were impacted by the mine’s idleness.