Cape Breton mine idle, employees laid off: sources
A Cape Breton mine has no timeline for when or if work will resume, CTV News has learned.
A source close to Cameron Coal, the owner of the Donkin Coal Mine, and a councillor say the mine is now idle and the remaining employees were given layoff notices on Friday.
The mine received a stop work order in July after two rock falls and the company has been waiting for provincial approval to resume operations. Cape Breton Councillor James Edward said the company is tired of waiting and losing money.
More than 100 people were impacted by the mine’s idleness.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy who died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Students and staff of Indian Head High School earned themselves a shoutout from Shania Twain after hosting crew members following a bus rollover in southeast Sask. Wednesday morning.
Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground
As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
Montreal Canadiens’ doctor hanging up his stethoscope after a 60-year career
When Dr. David Mulder first joined the ranks of hockey team physicians, many goalies tended their nets without masks and the goal in the National Hockey League was to get players back on the ice as quickly as possible after an injury. Now, 60 years later, Mulder is retiring as head doctor for the Montreal Canadiens.
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.
Thinking of downsizing your home? Here’s what one expert says you should consider first
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians looking to save money or cut back on consistent maintenance might be thinking about downsizing their home. But one housing expert says there are several things to consider before making the move.
The Great Grift: COVID-19 aid thieves bought fancy cars, a Pokemon card - even a private island
Thousands of thieves perpetrated the greatest grift in U.S. history. They potentially plundered more than US$280 billion in federal COVID-19 aid while another US$123 billion was wasted or misspent.
From a baby pillow to electric vehicles, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of various items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection agency recalled this week, including a baby nursing pillow, some BMW's electric vehicles, and a brush mower.
Toronto
-
Pickup truck driver allegedly drunk and speeding in Mississauga collision that left pedestrian dead
A pickup truck driver was allegedly drunk and speeding when he struck two pedestrians in Mississauga more than two months ago, killing one of them, Peel police said.
-
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.
-
'Vile antisemitic attack:' Police investigating graffiti targeting Indigo CEO outside downtown Toronto store
Toronto police are investigating after an Indigo store and the company’s Jewish CEO were targeted with what one group is calling 'a vile antisemitic attack.'
Calgary
-
Calgary's 'The Cornerstone' office-to-residential building nears completion
A new office-to-residential building conversion is nearing completion on the west end of Downtown Calgary as its set to kick-start a new era of affordable housing opportunities.
-
New multicultural little library and community foodbank opens in Ogden
There's a new little library in town and this one celebrates diversity.
-
Fort Macleod structural truss facility receives government support in $28.5M expansion
It's an investment that’s hoping to raise roofs in Fort Macleod.
Montreal
-
Police open hate crime investigation as shootings at 2 Montreal Jewish schools leave parents on edge
Parents say they are anxious about sending their young children to school after shootings at both United Talmud Torahs of Montreal Inc. and Yeshiva Gedola.
-
Montreal Jewish, Muslim communities describe anxiety amid rising tensions tied to war
Hateful acts targeting Jews and Muslims in Montreal since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war are prompting anxiety but also some defiance among community members.
-
Ye Olde Orchard changes name after OQLF run-in
Ye Olde Orchard Pub is being renamed after a run-in with the OQLF.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy who died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
-
Experts suggest gun buyback, new task force in wake of 'extremely traumatizing' Edmonton shooting
Police in Edmonton are "not entirely" responsible for a rise in gun violence, but a pair of local criminologists agree that now is a good time to review how they prevent and respond to shootings.
-
10-year-old boy feared dead after house fire in Whitecourt
One person is dead after a house fire in Whitecourt on Thursday and a 10-year-old boy is unaccounted for.
Northern Ontario
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Friday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday to help launch Canada's first community-wide smart grid, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have full coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.
-
Sudbury murder victim died of blunt force injuries, police say
A 40-year-old woman whose remains were found in a wooded area of Greater Sudbury this week died of blunt force injuries, police said Friday.
-
Police arrest Niagara Falls murder suspect in Sudbury
A man charged with second-degree murder was arrested in Greater Sudbury on Thursday evening.
London
-
'Completely unacceptable': London MP calls out those responsible for an act of vandalism at constituency office
The constituency office of London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos was splattered with red paint sometime early Friday morning, according to office staff.
-
City hall spent $1 million on social housing software that it might never use
The financial fallout is much worse than originally thought as city hall considers abandoning the development of custom computer software after 12 years.
-
Calls for action after another crash shuts Riverside Drive
London police have posted to social media that Riverside Drive is closed to all traffic between Beaverbrook Avenue and Upper Avenue.
Winnipeg
-
Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police
A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.
-
'They're very big': group of bison spotted on the loose in southern Manitoba
A herd of bison were on the loose in southern Manitoba this week, turning heads near a small community.
-
Jordyn Reimer: Sentencing hearing continues in impaired driving case
Around 80 friends and family members filled a Winnipeg court room Friday as a sentencing hearing continued for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving that killed a 24-year-old Transcona woman.
Ottawa
-
Eyewitness recalls explosion that resulted in fatal fire near Cornwall, Ont.
South Glengarry resident Michael Fenn says he witnessed one of the explosions that killed one person and destroyed three homes near Cornwall this week.
-
Antisemitic messages, gasoline found in clinical area at General Campus, Ottawa Hospital says
Ottawa police are investigating after the Ottawa Hospital said gasoline and unspecified antisemitic messages were discovered inside a clinical area at the General Campus this week.
-
CITY BUDGET 2024
CITY BUDGET 2024 Here's how OC Transpo fares compare to other transit systems in Canada
Ottawa transit riders are paying one of the most expensive fares in Canada to board the bus and the O-Train, and fares are set to increase an average of 2.5 per cent in 2024.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon high school holds very personal Remembrance Day event
A special Remembrance Day ceremony at St Joseph High School in Saskatoon paid tribute to five family members of students who served their country.
-
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Students and staff of Indian Head High School earned themselves a shoutout from Shania Twain after hosting crew members following a bus rollover in southeast Sask. Wednesday morning.
-
Prince Albert city workers vote in favour of strike
The City of Prince Albert could see another group of workers walk off the job after the union representing outside city workers took a strike vote on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. hospital's ER closing for 14th time since start of September
For the 14th time since the beginning of September, B.C. health officials have announced South Okanagan General Hospital's emergency department is temporarily closing due to staffing issues.
-
Multiple ferry sailings cancelled as B.C.'s South Coast braces for wicked weather
BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings scheduled for Friday night, when heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit the South Coast.
-
Chewy the alpaca gets taste of adventure before Nanaimo RCMP return missing pet
A family on Vancouver Island is grateful to have their pet back home, after the three-year-old alpaca went on a solo adventure earlier this week.
Regina
-
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Students and staff of Indian Head High School earned themselves a shoutout from Shania Twain after hosting crew members following a bus rollover in southeast Sask. Wednesday morning.
-
Kits from Sask. museum let people 'reconnect with cherished memories'
A program through the Western Development Museum (WDM) in Moose Jaw lets people rent kits full of artifacts from the 1950s to the 1970s.
-
Sask. calls inquest for death of man at Regina Correctional Centre
Saskatchewan has called an inquest into the death of a man who died at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman seriously injured by fallen tree now raising money for Victoria hospital equipment
A year and a half after a tree crashed down on a Langford woman’s home, she’s lending her voice to a campaign raising money for new imaging technology in Greater Victoria hospitals.
-
Drugs at B.C. prison 'insane' with multiple drone drops daily, says union boss
A union leader says a prison in British Columbia's Fraser Valley is experiencing an “insane” drug problem, with drones making multiple deliveries to prisoners each day.
-
Pop-up museum teaches Colwood students the significance of Remembrance Day
A hallway inside École John Stubbs Memorial School in Colwood has been transformed into a Hallway of Heroes. Each image holds a connection to either a student or staff member at the school.