ATLANTIC
More

    • Cape Breton police find body in woods

    Cape Breton Regional Police Cape Breton Regional Police
    Share

    Cape Breton Regional Police found a body in Sydney, N.S., Thursday evening.

    According to a news release from police, a person walking in a wooded area near Terminal Road reported seeing a body.

    The forensic identification unit, along with the medical examiner’s office, inspected the scene.

    Police say there are no indicators foul play was a factor in the death.

    An autopsy has been ordered to confirm the person’s identity and cause of death.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    MPs targeted by Chinese hackers question why Canada didn't tell them

    Members of Parliament are questioning why Canadian security officials did not inform them that they had been the target of Beijing-linked hackers, after learning from the FBI that the international parliamentary alliance they are a part of was in the crosshairs of the Chinese cyberattack in 2021.

    WATCH

    WATCH So you haven't filed your taxes yet…

    The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2023 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News