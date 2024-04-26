ATLANTIC
    • Cape Breton police find dead body in woods

    Cape Breton Regional Police Cape Breton Regional Police
    Cape Breton Regional Police found a dead body in Sydney, N.S., Thursday evening.

    According to a news release from police, a person walking in a wooded area near Terminal Road reported seeing a body. The forensic identification unit, along with the medical examiner’s office, inspected the scene.

    Police say there are no indicators foul play was a factor in the death. An autopsy has been ordered to confirm the person’s identity and cause of death.

