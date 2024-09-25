Cape Breton police seek to muffle traffic noise

Cape Breton Regional Police is looking to curb loud vehicle noises across neighbourhoods on the island.

Police say they caught seven vehicles with “improper mufflers” that created loud noises in the Sydney River and Coxheath areas on Monday. The drivers received tickets for operating a motor vehicle not equipped with a muffler in good working order – an offence that carries a $180 fine.

Police also ticketed drivers for speeding, failing to stop for a red light and at a stop sign, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle contrary to conditions in the act for a total of $2,275 worth of fines on Monday.

“Mufflers modified from their original design do not meet the intended purpose of reducing engine noise and officers check equipment in an effort to limit noise and ensure drivers comply with safe driving practices,” a news release from police says.

