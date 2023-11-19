Car allegedly stolen near Shediac River: N.B. RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP is searching for a stolen vehicle after an alleged carjacking near Shediac River Saturday night.

According to Cst. Mark Wright, officers were called to an incident on Shediac River Road around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Police learned a blue Chevrolet Sonic was stolen in an apparent carjacking. Police also learned an individual had a firearm, but it is unclear at this point if the weapon was involved in the carjacking.

Police are looking for the stolen vehicle, which has the licence plate JRT 863. Anyone with information on it is asked to call Shediac RCMP at 506-533-5151, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come...