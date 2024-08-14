Charlottetown council votes to remove community fridge
Charlottetown council voted nearly unanimously to remove a community fridge that’s been in place at a downtown parking lot for several years.
At a meeting on Tuesday, councillors voted 7-1 to not allow a site-specific exemption for the fridge adjacent to 46 Valley St. A previous committee report said the fridge had been at the location for roughly three years.
Last week the Charlottetown planning board voted to recommend to council it not allow the fridge to remain in the spot. The report cited “negative spillover effects and impacts” for a nearby child-care centre and issues with loitering and trespassing.
“The proposed accessory land use (community fridge) is not desirable for the appropriate development or use of the land within the Parking Zone (P) given the reported nuisances and impacts reported by neighbouring land owners on an ongoing basis,” the report reads.
The report noted several people attended a public meeting to express their thoughts on the fridge on July 17 and the city received 46 written responses supporting and criticizing it.
According to the report, supporters of the fridge generally noted it offers a convenient location for public transit users and provides a stigma-free, low-barrier option to address food security in the area.
For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Homeland Security takes steps to tighten asylum rules at Canadian border
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says people seeking asylum at the border with Canada will have less time to consult a lawyer before making their case, as U.S. President Joe Biden's asylum halt makes its way to Canada’s doorstep.
Are you worried about your child's size? Here's why it may not be an issue
Kids with bodies either larger or smaller than average are at higher risk for psychological harm related to their size than their average-size counterparts, one pediatric dietitian claims.
Israeli strikes kill at least 17 in Gaza overnight, Palestinians say
Palestinian health officials say Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip overnight and into Wednesday killed at least 17 people, including five children and their parents.
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
Mazda Canada issues 'DO NOT DRIVE' advisory for cars affected by airbag recalls
Mazda is warning approximately 71,000 vehicle owners in Canada who have not yet repaired their cars following seven past safety recalls to urgently have them serviced.
Blue Jays outfielder George Springer loses temper after being ejected in 7th inning
George Springer knew he was going to be ejected for arguing after a replay call. That didn't stop the Toronto Blue Jays outfielder from showing his frustration.
George Clooney has some choice words for Quentin Tarantino, who said he doesn't think Clooney is a movie star
George Clooney has a profanity-laced bone to pick with director Quentin Tarantino.
Lawsuit challenging NCAA's ban of Canadian Hockey League players could upend college hockey
The NCAA was accused of boycotting Canadian Hockey League players from Division I competition in a class-action lawsuit filed on Tuesday that, if successful, could end college hockey’s longstanding ban on players deemed to be professionals.
Man trapped in trench in Toronto dies: police
A construction worker trapped in a trench in Toronto has died, Toronto police said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Municipalities in Ontario say there were 1,400 homeless encampments last year
Cities and towns across Ontario saw at least 1,400 homeless encampments in their communities last year, according to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, which is asking the province for guidance on how to handle them, as well as more help to house and support people.
-
Two men seriously injured in separate shootings in Peel Region
Two separate shootings in Peel Region left two men seriously injured Tuesday night.
-
Blue Jays outfielder George Springer loses temper after being ejected in 7th inning
George Springer knew he was going to be ejected for arguing after a replay call. That didn't stop the Toronto Blue Jays outfielder from showing his frustration.
Calgary
-
'It was racially motivated': Calgary daycare owners speak out after licences cancelled
The owners of three Calgary child-care programs are speaking out after being shut down this week, accusing the provincial government of racism.
-
Jasper council told wildfire caused $283M in lost property value
The town of Jasper says early numbers indicate last month’s wildfires destroyed $283 million worth of property.
-
Man wanted in Rocky View County killing has previous convictions on weapon, theft charges
A search continues for the second of two men accused of shooting and killing a Rocky View County employee who RCMP say was trying to help the suspects when their truck was on fire.
Edmonton
-
'Be very careful': Officials warn of potential hazards in homes still standing in Jasper
Pattie Urie will be going home to Jasper on Friday. The 25-year resident of Jasper is one of the lucky ones — she says her house in west Jasper is still standing.
-
Edmonton man's cancer death 11 weeks after diagnosis highlights Alberta medical oncologist shortage
May 2 is a day Cici Nguyen says she'll never forget. That day less than four months ago is when Edmonton's Steven Wong, her 41-year-old husband, was diagnosed with Stage 4 gastric cancer.
-
Community-run Edmonton Elks being sold to private owner Larry Thompson: CFL source
Larry Thompson is the new private owner of the Edmonton Elks.
Montreal
-
Pointe-Claire bookstore loses hundreds of books due to flooding after massive rainfall
One of the casualties of Friday's rainstorm was Babar Books, a beloved bookstore in the heart of Pointe-Claire Village that is now dealing with the loss of hundreds of books.
-
Montreal man sentenced to 10 years in U.S. for 'massive' telemarketing scheme
A Montreal man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Pennsylvania judge for operating a telemarketing scheme that defrauded American seniors of millions of dollars.
-
Man in hospital after conflict leads to stabbing in Montreal park
A 33-year-old man is in hospital following a stabbing at a park in downtown Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Stolen dog from Ottawa found in Wyoming reunited with owner in Canada
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
-
Sunny, hot and humid in Ottawa on Wednesday, with heavy rain expected this weekend
The hot and humid weather is expected to continue in Ottawa for the rest of the work week, while a "moisture-laden system" could bring up to 60 mm of rain to the national capital region this weekend.
-
Taxi association asks Amazon to halt sales of fake cab signs
The association representing taxi drivers in Canada is asking Amazon to stop selling fake cab signs on its marketplace over a growing number of card swap scams involving fraudulent drivers.
London
-
London Ont. driving instructor wanted on sexual assault charges
Nedal Al-Louzi, 45 years old of London, Ont. is employed as an instructor for a London area driving school. He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.
-
London man to be sentenced in field party shooting
The sentencing hearing for a 22-year-old man who plead guilty in connection the shooting death of a teenager at a field party is set for Sept. 18. Dylan Schaap was originally charged with second degree murder but ended up pleading guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in May.
-
$50,000 reward issued in three-year search for missing woman
A $50,000 reward is being offered, and police are sending out a call for any information related to a Sarnia woman that has been missing for over three years.
Barrie
-
Variety of drugs lead to bust in Muskoka
Two Huntsville residents are up on charges of possession of a variety of drugs and stolen goods.
-
County works to finalize deal to avoid first work stoppage in decades
The County of Simcoe is bracing for job action that could shut down many services later this month.
-
Man stabbed trying to save dog during violent encounter
Police continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a violent encounter involving a man and his dog in downtown Barrie last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian shoppers: Costco cracking down on membership moochers
Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.
-
Neighbours react with shock to drive-by shooting in Timmins
Timmins police say they are investigating reports of gunshots in the south end of town Monday night.
-
Three from northern Ont. fined $526K for illegal cigarettes
Three people – two caught in Timmins and one in Hearst – have collectively been fined $526,000 for offences related to illegal cigarettes and other tobacco products.
Kitchener
-
Hold and secure lifted in Wellesley
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has lifted its ‘hold and secure’ warning in Wellesley.
-
'High-risk' Kitchener killer gets statutory release
A Kitchener man, who admitted to choking his roommate to death, is getting a second chance at statutory release.
-
Brant County, Ont. mothers want change after children die of drug overdoses
A pair of mothers are joining forces after both their children died as a result of drug overdoses.
Windsor
-
Essex County road closure on Wednesday
According to Essex County, detours are posted and drivers are thanked in advance for their cooperation and patience.
-
‘I was held at knifepoint suddenly’: Man shares his alleged intimate partner violence experience
A Windsor man is sharing his alleged experience with intimate partner violence, calling for more support for male victims.
-
Second Costco location rumoured in Windsor
A second Costco location is rumoured to be coming to Windsor and the city is showing its support.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg teenager warns drivers, cyclists after alleged hit-and-run in River Park South
A Winnipeg teenager is warning drivers and cyclists to watch the road after he claims he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in the city’s River Park South neighbourhood.
-
Man charged with sexual assault of teenagers attempts to jump out hotel window: Winnipeg police
A 54-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after two teenage girls claim he sexually assaulted them in a Winnipeg hotel.
-
'Pure professionalism': Winnipeg recording studio welcomed Mark Hamill for voiceover work
Hollywood legend Mark Hamill stopped by a Winnipeg recording studio to do some voice acting work while in the city.
Regina
-
U of R study finds RCMP members at higher risk of sexual victimization
A study through the University of Regina found that RCMP members reported a higher number of instances of sexual assault and harassment throughout their lifetimes compared to the average Canadian population.
-
Child airlifted to hospital following collision in Melville, Sask.
A child has been sent to hospital with serious injuries following a pedestrian collision in Melville, Sask. on Monday.
-
Sask. teenager dead after rollover in Manitoba
A Saskatchewan teenager is dead and another injured after an A-T-V rollover in southwestern Manitoba.
Saskatoon
-
'Nothing will move': Concern over rail strike reaches fever pitch in commodity-driven Saskatchewan
Concern over a potential rail strike is hitting a fever pitch in Saskatchewan.
-
'Outright fraud': This Saskatoon builder left a trail of customers who say they paid and got nothing
A group of customers say they've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after dealing with the Saskatoon-based Prairie Timber Group Ltd.
-
Northern Sask. community under evacuation order as wildfire approaches
A wildfire is forcing residents of a remote community in Northern Saskatchewan to evacuate.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s pre-election summer: Tax cut promises, strategy and sparring
Typically, late August is a quiet time in B.C. politics as the parties and their supporters rest up before diving into election mode ahead of voting day in October, so BC United raised eyebrows when they made a bombshell policy announcement in Victoria Tuesday.
-
Pit bull was off-leash in children's care, B.C. woman says after attack
A woman whose corgi was attacked by a pit bull in a Coquitlam, B.C., dog park last week is questioning whether families should allow certain pets off-leash in public – particularly in the care of unaccompanied minors.
-
13 people charged with mischief for pro-Palestinian protest in Vancouver
Thirteen people who were arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest in Vancouver earlier this year have been charged, according to authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C.'s pre-election summer: Tax cut promises, strategy and sparring
Typically, late August is a quiet time in B.C. politics as the parties and their supporters rest up before diving into election mode ahead of voting day in October, so BC United raised eyebrows when they made a bombshell policy announcement in Victoria Tuesday.
-
B.C. wildfire situation improving but officials warns things could change quickly
At the peak of wildfire activity over the past couple of weeks, more than 5,000 British Columbians found themselves under evacuation order or alert, but as of Tuesday just 55 properties remain under order.
-
Transportation Safety Board issues safety reminders after fatal B.C. plane crash
A report from the Transportation Safety Board says an investigation couldn't determine a specific cause of a fatal small plane crash in southeastern B.C. last year, but it has prompted some reminders for operators.
Kelowna
-
32 Pomeranian dogs seized from 'irresponsible breeder' in B.C. Interior, SPCA says
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.