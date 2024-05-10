ATLANTIC
More

    • Climate change: P.E.I. introduces new risk assessment tools for flooding, erosion

    The P.E.I. coastline is pictured. (Source: Government of Prince Edward Island) The P.E.I. coastline is pictured. (Source: Government of Prince Edward Island)
    Share
    CHARLOTTETOWN -

    The P.E.I. government has introduced a new suite of online tools to help Islanders assess flooding and erosion risks associated with climate change.

    The tools include an interactive mapping portal that allows users to see areas at risk of inland and coastal flooding caused by intense rainfall.

    The portal includes coastal erosion data for the past 50 years that can be downloaded.

    As well, there's an updated property guide that offers advice about buying or building on the coast, creating buffer zones, obtaining insurance for coastal properties and adapting to risks posed by erosion and flooding.

    Meanwhile, the new P.E.I. flood guide provides guidance to decision-makers creating flood policies and reviewing development applications.

    The new guide explains how to interpret flood hazard data and how land use planning can reduce flood risks.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    • Lambton County teen dies in farm accident

      OPP in Lambton County are investigating what is being described as a, “sudden death.” Police responded to the call at a farm on Churchill Line in Watford around 9:30 a.m.

    • PLAYOFF TRACKER

      PLAYOFF TRACKER London leads OHL finals 1-0 after win over Oshawa

      Easton Cowan scored once and added four assists as the London Knights opened the Ontario Hockey League's Championship Final on Thursday night with an 8-1 win over the visiting Oshawa Generals.

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News