Climate change: P.E.I. introduces new risk assessment tools for flooding, erosion

CHARLOTTETOWN -

The P.E.I. government has introduced a new suite of online tools to help Islanders assess flooding and erosion risks associated with climate change.

The tools include an interactive mapping portal that allows users to see areas at risk of inland and coastal flooding caused by intense rainfall.

The portal includes coastal erosion data for the past 50 years that can be downloaded.

As well, there's an updated property guide that offers advice about buying or building on the coast, creating buffer zones, obtaining insurance for coastal properties and adapting to risks posed by erosion and flooding.

Meanwhile, the new P.E.I. flood guide provides guidance to decision-makers creating flood policies and reviewing development applications.

The new guide explains how to interpret flood hazard data and how land use planning can reduce flood risks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.

