Commemorative game to honour the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes

Black history will take centre ice in Dartmouth on Saturday.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate history and African heritage in this province,” said Dean Smith, chair of Diversity and Inclusion for Hockey Nova Scotia.

As part of African Heritage Month, the Black Ice Hockey and Sports Hall of Fame Society will host a game to commemorate a special chapter in sports history.

“We couldn’t be happier to be hosting the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes Memorial Game here at the RBC Centre tomorrow,” said Smith. “It is history that has been lost over the years, but it is now gaining momentum as more people learn about the Colored Hockey League of Maritimes.”

Founded in 1895, for decades the league had teams throughout the region.

Saturday’s game will feature the Hammonds Plains Mossbacks versus the Amherst Royals.

Bill Riley, the first black Nova Scotian to reach the NHL, will serve as one of the head coaches.

Hockey Hall of Famer and former Team Canada player Angela James will be the other coach.

“Being involved in the sport of hockey allows you an opportunity to be involved in community,” said James, who added she will use tomorrow’s game to communicate those exact themes to young people in attendance. “Hockey does so much more for you than you can do for the game.”

Smith said the game will be fun, but will also serve as an acknowledgement of the contributions made by African Nova Scotians, who helped grow the game of hockey.

“We played a major role in a lot of significant things in this province,” said Smith. “And we are really proud to showcase it.”

During the intermission, they will be a demonstration by Black youth hockey players to highlight and showcase the continued diversity and growth in hockey.

Saturday’s game starts at 4 p.m. at the RBC Centre in Dartmouth.

