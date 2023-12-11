Commissioner concerned over 'slow erosion' of French in N.B.
The Commissioner of Official Languages for New Brunswick is deeply concerned about the decline of French being spoken inside homes across the province.
In her annual report released Monday, Shirley MacLean said data from the 2021 Census confirmed worrying trends for the official linguistic minority, in particular the decline of their demographic presence.
Census results for 2021 released in October 2022 showed the percentage of people in the province who predominately speak French at home has dropped.
Twenty-eight per cent of New Brunswickers spoke mostly French at home in 2016.
That number dropped to 26.4 per cent in 2021.
"These numbers point to a slow erosion of French as a first language in New Brunswick. This should be concerning to all New Brunswickers no matter which linguistic community they are part of," said MacLean at a news conference in Fredericton. "The vitality of our province's two official linguistic communities is integral of our collective culture and identity."
The report also stated 29.5 per cent of people in the province indicated French is their mother tongue compared to 63.7 per cent for English speaking people.
More to come....
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 young boys dead, mother in critical condition after incident in Scarborough
Toronto police say a homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building Sunday night left two young boys dead and their mother in critical condition.
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, of 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,' dead at 29
Reality personality Anna Cardwell, who was featured on the TLC program “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” has died, according to social media posts made by her family. She was 29.
Three dead after shed fire outside northwest Calgary hardware store
Three people were found dead in the Crowfoot Crossing area of northwest Calgary on Monday after a fire.
Seniors over 87 can apply to join federal dental plan starting next week
The federal government hopes to avoid gumming up the works of its new dental-insurance plan by gradually phasing in enrolment over the course of the next year, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday.
Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting
Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.
'I know I messed up': House Speaker Fergus challenged by MPs probing video controversy
A repentant Greg Fergus testified Monday before his peers about what he says was his unintentional participation in a partisan provincial Liberal party event in early December, telling MPs that as the House of Commons Speaker, he knows he 'messed up.'
Most Albertans don't want the province to pull out of CPP, survey finds
One month after finance ministers met to discuss the Alberta government's intent to pull out of the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) public opinion polling by the Angus Reid Institute suggests there's little desire among Albertans or the rest of Canada to see Alberta leave the plan.
Navalny's whereabouts are unknown and Russian prison says he's no longer there, a spokeswoman says
The whereabouts of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were unknown Monday as officials at the penal colony where he was serving his sentence told one of his lawyers that he is no longer on the inmate roster, the politician's spokeswoman said after nearly a week of not being able to contact him.
Wind warnings in place across the Maritimes, more than 70K without power
More than 70,000 Maritimers are without power Monday as a storm brings high winds and rain to the region.
Toronto
-
2 young boys dead, mother in critical condition after incident in Scarborough
Toronto police say a homicide investigation is underway after an incident at a Scarborough apartment building Sunday night left two young boys dead and their mother in critical condition.
-
Ontario ombudsman to investigate Doug Ford's direct education payments to parents
The province’s ombudsman will be launching an investigation into Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government decision to give parents money directly to help support their child’s education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Missed opportunity or dodged bullet? What Ohtani's L.A. pick means for Rogers
While baseball star Shohei Ohtani's decision not to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend has left fans wondering what might have been, one sports economist says team owner Rogers Communications Inc. is better off for having struck out.
Calgary
-
Three dead after shed fire outside northwest Calgary hardware store
Three people were found dead in the Crowfoot Crossing area of northwest Calgary on Monday after a fire.
-
Winning $50M lottery ticket purchased in Calgary
Someone bought a Lotto 6-49 ticket in Calgary that won big this weekend.
-
Lawsuit filed against Lafarge by residents living near Alberta cement plant
A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed against Lafarge, claiming dust from its Exshaw, Alta., cement plant has caused a nuisance to the community and impacted the enjoyment of residents' property.
Montreal
-
Longueuil police investigating alleged sexual assault on child, 4, at school
Police on Montreal's South Shore are investigating a 'possible' sexual assault of a four-year-old child at an elementary school.
-
Nurses, health workers set to join other Quebec public sector workers on picket lines
About 80,000 unionized Quebec nurses and other health care workers are set to join fellow public sector workers already on strike.
-
Family of Montreal woman killed by drunk driver demands Quebec lower legal limit
The family of a young woman killed by a drunk driver is pushing the Quebec government to tighten its rules around impaired driving.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton's airport joins international plan to increase green shipping over Pacific Ocean
Edmonton International Airport (YEG) has promised to help increase green shipping between Canada and key ports in Asia and the Middle East.
-
Body found at Spruce Grove fire
A dead person was found at the scene of a fire in Spruce Grove early Monday morning.
-
Three dead after shed fire outside northwest Calgary hardware store
Three people were found dead in the Crowfoot Crossing area of northwest Calgary on Monday after a fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Letterkenny universe expanding with new spin-offs, series
As the 12th and final season of Letterkenny is set to drop on Christmas Day, more good news has been announced for the creator of the TV series filmed in Sudbury, Ont.
-
Police investigating death of a baby in Elliot Lake
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after an infant was brought to the hospital in Elliot Lake on Saturday morning with no vital signs and was later pronounced dead.
-
Police say Sault suspect altered name, amount on cheque before cashing it
A 37-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with fraud under $5,000 related to an incident last summer.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alleged driver charged in hit-and-run crash that claimed life of 14-year-old pedestrian
A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Dominik Empey earlier this month.
-
Teen facing charges in single-vehicle collision that killed two people
A teenager is facing dangerous driving causing death charges for a crash that killed two people near Tillsonburg earlier this year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Here’s what’s driving a potential 5.4% to 13% property tax increase in London next year
Already facing affordability challenges, Londoners might be digging much, much deeper to cover property tax increases in the 2024-2027 Draft Municipal Budget.
Winnipeg
-
Apartment building fire leaves Manitoba woman dead
A 70-year-old woman is dead following an apartment fire in Souris, Man., last week.
-
Indigenous advisory council for CN resigns, says railway won't take responsibility
A council of prominent Indigenous leaders tasked with advising Canadian National Railway Co. has resigned over what they say is the company's failure to acknowledge past wrongs and follow its recommendations for reconciliation.
-
How to ensure your gifts don't attract the wrong attention while travelling over the holidays
As we enter the busiest travel time of the year, industry officials are warning you to be extra prepared when travelling this holiday season, and don't wrap your presents until you get where you're going.
Ottawa
-
Ford government announces $40.5M in funding for CHEO
The Ontario government has announced CHEO is getting a $40.5-million share of $330 million in annual spending on pediatric services in the province.
-
OC Transpo driver injured after fire aboard bus in Nepean
The Ottawa Police is investigating reports of a fire on OC Transpo that has injured a bus driver.
-
Uniqlo opening a second store in Ottawa
The popular clothing retailer Uniqlo will open its second Ottawa store at the Bayshore Shopping Centre next year.
Saskatoon
-
Fire damages memorial for Saskatoon girl killed at crosswalk
The Saskatoon Fire Department says an unattended candle caused a fire at a memorial for a girl who was killed in 2021.
-
Many in Sask. don't know police street checks are voluntary: Commission
Saskatchewan’s Human Rights Commission (SHRC) says there’s significant difference between the way police contact interviews are described by law enforcement and experienced by people on the ground.
-
Saskatoon's fire chief is retiring in the new year
Saskatoon's chief is hanging up his fire hat after a 36-year career.
Vancouver
-
Victims' families to speak out about RCMP plan to dispose of evidence from Robert Pickton case
Advocates and families of victims who were alleged to have been murdered by serial killer Robert Pickton say they oppose applications by the RCMP in British Columbia to destroy or return thousands of pieces of evidence.
-
Police cleared of wrongdoing in shooting death at Campbell River marina
British Columbia's police watchdog says a man who was shot multiple times by officers with the emergency response team in Campbell River last year was already dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound by the time police opened fire.
-
Kelowna massage therapist banned from treating women while under investigation
A Kelowna massage therapist has been banned from seeing female patients while he is under investigation for sexual misconduct.
Regina
-
'Net zero is no longer the goal': Sask. premier believes fed's 'true intentions' revealed in COP28 announcement
Premier Scott Moe believes the federal government revealed its intentions for the resource industry at the COP28 climate change conference.
-
SJHL coach, player both suspended following Saturday night game in Nipawin
Estevan Bruins head coach, Jason Tatarnic, has been suspended indefinitely for his alleged actions during the team's latest game against the Nipawin Hawks.
-
Downtown Regina crash sends 2 women to hospital
Two women were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Broad Street and 12th Avenue in downtown Regina on Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
Police cleared of wrongdoing in shooting death at Campbell River marina
British Columbia's police watchdog says a man who was shot multiple times by officers with the emergency response team in Campbell River last year was already dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound by the time police opened fire.
-
B.C. health officials to provide update on respiratory illness
Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are holding a news conference Monday to update B.C. residents about respiratory illness.
-
Victims' families to speak out about RCMP plan to dispose of evidence from Robert Pickton case
Advocates and families of victims who were alleged to have been murdered by serial killer Robert Pickton say they oppose applications by the RCMP in British Columbia to destroy or return thousands of pieces of evidence.