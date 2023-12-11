ATLANTIC
    • Commissioner concerned over 'slow erosion' of French in N.B.

    New Brunswick's provincial flag is pictured. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld) New Brunswick's provincial flag is pictured. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

    The Commissioner of Official Languages for New Brunswick is deeply concerned about the decline of French being spoken inside homes across the province.

    In her annual report released Monday, Shirley MacLean said data from the 2021 Census confirmed worrying trends for the official linguistic minority, in particular the decline of their demographic presence.

    Census results for 2021 released in October 2022 showed the percentage of people in the province who predominately speak French at home has dropped.

    Twenty-eight per cent of New Brunswickers spoke mostly French at home in 2016.

    That number dropped to 26.4 per cent in 2021.

    "These numbers point to a slow erosion of French as a first language in New Brunswick. This should be concerning to all New Brunswickers no matter which linguistic community they are part of," said MacLean at a news conference in Fredericton. "The vitality of our province's two official linguistic communities is integral of our collective culture and identity."

    The report also stated 29.5 per cent of people in the province indicated French is their mother tongue compared to 63.7 per cent for English speaking people.

    More to come....

