Country star Meghan Patrick ready for N.B. festival

Meghan Patrick has performed all across Canada and beyond in pursuit of her country music dreams, but even after countless shows, the East Coast holds a special place in her heart.

“Before I was ‘Meghan Patrick, country artist,’ I was part of a bluegrass band and actually we did a whole East Coast tour,” she told CTV News Atlantic’s Katie Kelly. “I always think fondly of that tour.

“I have a tattoo on my inner arm, actually, of an anchor from that tour because it was…the summer where I really realized, okay, this is what I want to do for the rest of my life. This is the dream.”

The back-to-back Canadian Country Music Association Female Artist of the Year is set to perform at YQM Country Fest in Dieppe, N.B., this week. She’s fresh off a tour with country star Zach Bryan and she’s ready to hit the stage again.

“It has been truly incredible,” she said. “Crazy busy, not a lot of sleep, but you know, I don’t want to complain too much because this is exactly what I’ve been working towards and praying for.”

Patrick’s husband Mitchell Tenpenny is also staying busy with his own shows.

“He’s got a headlining tour coming up this fall,” she said. “We’ve both been busy and just killing and I’m just super proud of him.”

YQM Country Fest runs from Thursday to Saturday. Patrick is slated to perform on the lineup for the final night.

“I just love people on the East Coast,” she said. “I feel like some of the absolute best country fans and just music fans in general are out on the East Coast.

“We’re going to party.”

