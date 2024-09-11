Man arrested for impaired driving after crashing in ditch with child in vehicle: N.S. RCMP

Police say a man has been arrested for impaired driving after he crashed his vehicle into a ditch in Scotch Village, N.S.

West Hants RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 236 near Scotch Village Station Road around 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 4.

Police say the man and a child passenger were not injured.

Officers noticed signs of impairment from the driver. Police say they administered a roadside breath test, which the man failed.

Investigators don’t believe the child was secured in a proper “booster seat” at the time of the crash, according to RCMP.

Police say the driver was arrested and will face charges of:

impaired operation of a conveyance

impaired operation equal to, or over, 80mg per cent

abandoning child

The driver received a 90-day driving suspension and was released pending future court appearances.

The force says the child left the scene with an adult relative.

