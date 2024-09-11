ATLANTIC
    • Man arrested for impaired driving after crashing in ditch with child in vehicle: N.S. RCMP

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP, during a news conference about the city's municipal police force transition, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP, during a news conference about the city's municipal police force transition, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Police say a man has been arrested for impaired driving after he crashed his vehicle into a ditch in Scotch Village, N.S.

    West Hants RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 236 near Scotch Village Station Road around 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 4.

    Police say the man and a child passenger were not injured.

    Officers noticed signs of impairment from the driver. Police say they administered a roadside breath test, which the man failed.

    Investigators don’t believe the child was secured in a proper “booster seat” at the time of the crash, according to RCMP.

    Police say the driver was arrested and will face charges of:

    • impaired operation of a conveyance
    • impaired operation equal to, or over, 80mg per cent
    • abandoning child

    The driver received a 90-day driving suspension and was released pending future court appearances.

    The force says the child left the scene with an adult relative.

