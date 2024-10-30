Cyclist hospitalized after vehicle collision in Halifax

A cyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after a vehicle crash in Halifax on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the collision in the 5800 block of Spring Garden Road around 3:23 p.m. They learned a 23-year-old cyclist hit the open door of a parked vehicle.

The male cyclist went to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

