ATLANTIC
More

    • Cyclist hospitalized after vehicle collision in Halifax

    Halifax Regional Police
    Share

    A cyclist was hospitalized with serious injuries after a vehicle crash in Halifax on Wednesday.

    Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the collision in the 5800 block of Spring Garden Road around 3:23 p.m. They learned a 23-year-old cyclist hit the open door of a parked vehicle.

    The male cyclist went to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News