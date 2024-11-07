Damaged crane in Dartmouth, N.S. prompts closure of Macdonald Bridge, neighbourhood evacuation

The neighbourhood near a damaged crane in Dartmouth, N.S., has been evacuated Thursday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police is helping the Department of Labour with the crane in the Faulkner Street area. The area surrounding that street – along with Lyle Street, Windmill Road and Wyse Road – is closed until further notice.

The neighbourhood near a damaged crane in Dartmouth, N.S., was been evacuated on Nov. 7, 2024. (Source: Kevin Thibodeau/CTV News)

“The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration is closely monitoring an incident at a construction site on Wyse Road in Dartmouth,” said Sarah MacNeil, communications advisor with the Nova Scotia Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration, in an email to CTV News.

“Three stop work orders have been issued: one for the crane, a second for taking the crane down once it is stabilized and a third for the evacuation and to make sure no work takes place on the site as well as two construction sites close by.”

MacNeil adds no injuries have been reported and the department has no further information to share at this time.

Halifax Harbour Bridges says the Macdonald Bridge is closed to all traffic, pedestrians and cyclists until further notice ""due to an issue with a crane at a nearby construction site."

Steven Proctor, communications manager with Halifax Harbour Bridges, said police asked them to evacuate two of their buildings. The immediate neighbourhood has also been evacuated.

More to come…

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.