Day 13 promises on the N.B. campaign trail focus on climate change, Internet access, federal carbon tax

Day 13 on the New Brunswick campaign trail included promises about climate change, high-speed Internet coverage, and the federal carbon tax.

In Fredericton, Green Party leader David Coon promised to create a climate change fund for local communities.

“Municipal governments have already done their homework and they know what infrastructure and which neighbourhoods are at the greatest risk of climate impacts,” said Coon. “We’ll be looking for that list, for their priorities, and we’ll be looking to the federal government’s infrastructure fund for financial assistance to determine what this will cost the province.”

Coon said the Green Party would also establish a new government office called the “Coastal Protection Agency” to address erosion and flooding, create a “climate action” training/work program for individuals aged 17-to-30, and improve digital access during emergency situations.

In Edmundston, Liberal leader Susan Holt announced a plan to connect 10,000 rural residences to high-speed Internet by 2030 (with 5,000 residences within a first mandate).

Holt accused the Progressive Conservative government of lagging behind in getting available federal funding for cell phone and rural Internet coverage.

“Here in New Brunswick, Blaine Higgs was more focused on fighting with Ottawa than he was on accessing the funds that could deliver every New Brunswicker equitable access to high-speed Internet,” said Holt. “Our team is going to go get that money from the federal government to ensure that those 10,000 rural homes, that don’t have access to Internet today, can get connected and get access.”

In a statement, the Progressive Conservatives said Holt’s promise was “already underway” with bids already accepted from service providers with a second request for proposals set to close next week.

In Maugerville, PC leader Blaine Higgs pledged to launch legal action against the federal Liberal government to end the carbon tax.

“Now some may argue this is a federal issue and we should wait for the change in Ottawa,” said Higgs. “And of course, we do hope to see that change when Pierre Poilievre is elected and will put an end to this misguided policy. But we can’t sit on our hands and hope for the best. We need to take action now because the stakes are too high to gamble with our future, and that of our children and grandchildren.”

Higgs answered questions from reporters about PC Riverview-Albert candidate Sherry Wilson, and her Facebook post linking Canada’s residential school system to New Brunswick’s former school policy on gender identity and pronouns.

Tuesday was also the deadline for candidates to submit nomination paperwork to Elections New Brunswick. Following the 2 p.m. deadline, the Progressive Conservatives and Liberals are the only two parties offering candidates in all 49 ridings.

