N.B. PC candidate under fire for comparing Policy 713 to Canadian residential schools

A Progressive Conservative candidate in New Brunswick’s upcoming election is under fire Tuesday for a Facebook post she made on Truth and Reconciliation Day.

Sherry Wilson, a candidate for the new riding of Albert-Riverview, seemed to make a comparison between the effect the Canadian residential school system had on Indigenous families and parents not knowing details of their children’s gender identity.

In 2023, Premier Blaine Higgs’ government made changes to Policy 713 requiring students under the age of 16 to receive parental consent before they can change their pronouns or preferred first names at school.

Wilson wrote in her post that former Canadian governments tried to make the case that Indigenous parents were harmful to their children, and the children’s culture and lifestyle needed to be changed at government schools.

“This horrible tragedy is a stain on Canadian history, but it was only allowed to happen because children enrolled in school were isolated from their parents’ oversight, input and influence,” wrote Wilson.

“Parents are trusted partners, and the primary caregivers in guiding the values that shape their child’s identity,” she wrote. “We must never put our teachers in the position where they have to hide important parts of a child’s development from their own parents!”

Wilson went on to say that government of today cannot repeat the tragic mistakes that destroyed thousands of Indigenous families.

“Therefore, I am committed to keeping the parents of minor children aware of, and involved in, their children’s development while they are entrusted to our government schools,” said Wilson.

A statement by Sherry Wilson, a New Brunswick candidate for the new riding of Albert-Riverview, that was posted on social media is pictured.

Higgs responds to post

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said he thinks the post, which was taken down sometime between late Monday and early Tuesday morning, "missed the mark."

"I don't think that there's a comparison here that would relate to the trauma that the First Nations and residential schools inflicted on First Nations communities," Higgs told CTV News. "I think that it's important that we recognize that's a point in our history that is something that we all take great angst over and we know it was a trauma in a history that we don't certainly wish to ever repeat itself."

"I don't think it's a comparison of anything that yields in today's world."

'She should have known better'

Chief Terry Richardson of the Pabineau First Nation said he saw the post Monday night.

“It was very hurtful. I was angry,” said Richardson. “She should have known better.”

“It was discouraging. It took away from what the day is really there for. Remembering our children who were lost and our First Nations children who are no longer with us,” said Richardson. “To take and put a political agenda and attach a political agenda to that is very hurtful.”

Richardson believes Higgs should have Wilson withdraw from running for the party.

“Obviously Mr. Higgs has come out today and stated that’s not the case, that she took down the post and that should be good enough, but again it just goes to show the relationship we have in this province between First Nations and the province is not a good one at all,” said Richardson.

At the very least, Richardson said Wilson should come out with a public apology to all the First Nations people of New Brunswick.

“And Canada for that matter, because that post has gone across Canada,” said Richardson. “A public apology and perhaps take some training. Maybe talk to a residential school survivor so she knows what the difference is between residential schools and the Policy 713.”

Richardson believes there is a disconnect between the provincial government and First Nations communities.

“We’ve met with the leader of the Green Party. We’ve met with the leader of the Liberal Party. We have not met with Mr. Higgs,” said Richardson. “That just goes to show where we are with relationships in this province.”

The six chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation agree the Progressive Conservative Party should remove Wilson from its candidate roster in the upcoming election. They say the party should also disassociate themselves from any other candidate who has made "narrow-minded, hateful and discriminatory statements without retraction."

"It is unconscionable that the 'Progressive' Conservative party in New Brunswick could stand behind the statements made by Sherry Wilson in comparing the genocidal intentions of the residential and day school systems with the current Higgs-manufactured controversy around sex-ed in schools," reads a news release from the Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick.

“That she would try to draw this dog whistle comparison on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation should make every New Brunswicker ashamed that she was recently a minister for this province in the Higgs government."

The chiefs say there is no comparison to be made between the "stealing, abusing, and killing of children in the name of the state and Christianity, and school policies on the individual choice of names and pronouns."

"In fact, policies that promote acceptance, belonging, and freedom of choice in identity and language use are the antithesis of the regressive, phobic, and hateful policies embodied by the residential school system and, apparently, also the “Progressive” Conservative party in New Brunswick," reads the release from the chiefs.

"There can be no 'Progressive' in their party if they do not act.”

'It was disgusting'

Liberal Leader Susan Holt says she was disgusted by Wilson's post, adding she thinks she should publicly apologize.

“I thought it was disgusting. I thought that it was completely inappropriate and really unfortunate that Sherry Wilson would take the day for Truth and Reconciliation and try to make a link for partisan and political purposes to parental rights,” said Holt.

Holt said the decision of whether or not Wilson should be able to continue running for MLA of Albert-Riverview is a decision for Higgs. However, she added if a Liberal candidate had made similar comments on social media, “that would be a hard conversation we would be having.”

The Liberal leader said she believes the post from Wilson is beyond tone deaf.

“Oh, I think it’s worse than that. I think it displays an ignorance,” said Holt. “To try and conflate the experience of residential schools to a political discussion about a policy around pronouns is ignorant of the situation and the reality that First Nations have experienced.”

'Completely abhorrent and indefensible'

Green MLA Megan Mitton called out Wilson in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Tuesday morning before speaking to CTV News.

“It is very upsetting and completely abhorrent and indefensible for her to put that out there I think any day of the year, but especially September 30. To make that comparison is really terrible,” said Mitton.

Wilson’s post was taken down at some point late Monday or early Tuesday morning.

Mitton said it was hard to find the right words to describe how she felt about Wilson’s post because it was such an “offensive” comparison to make.

“I wonder if it goes beyond tone deaf,” said Mitton. “I don’t know who wrote it, whether it was Sherry herself, but she signed her name to it.”

Mitton believes an official apology is necessary even though the post has been removed from social media.

The MLA for Memramcook-Tantramar was asked if she felt Wilson should be removed from the race by Premier Higgs’ government.

“I can tell you that someone who was saying such misleading and just fundamentally wrong and offensive things like that wouldn’t be running with the Green Party,” said Mitton. “We’re talking about someone who still is a minister. We need to expect better from ministers and from people who are in government."

Mitton is calling on Wilson to apologize to Indigenous communities throughout New Brunswick and across Canada.

Wilson is currently the MLA for Moncton Southwest and is the minister responsible for Women's Equality and the minister responsible for Addictions and Mental Health Services.

A spokesperson for the Progressive Conservative Party said Wilson was not available for an interview on Tuesday.

