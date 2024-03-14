Final person sleeping rough at Halifax’s Grand Parade encampment leaves

The last person sleeping rough at the Grand Parade encampment has left for an indoor housing option, according to the Halifax Regional Municipality.

A news release from the city says the Grand Parade encampment, which, along with four other sites, was officially de-designated on Feb. 26, is now vacant with the departure of the last person staying there on Wednesday evening.

Fencing will remains up at the area as it is closed to the public for cleanup and remediation efforts. Staff say it will reopen to the public sometime early summer.

According to the release, an estimated 44 people are staying at the four remaining designated encampment locations.

The municipality de-designated Victoria Park (which will reopen to the public early summer), the Geary Street green space (which will remove its fencing this spring), the Correctional Centre Park in Lower Sackville (which will be the site of a tiny home community project), and Saunders Parks (which is open to the public).

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.