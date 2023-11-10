Former Halifax Waverley Inn to become long-term housing for women, gender-diverse people

A new long-term housing option for women and gender-diverse people experiencing homelessness is scheduled to open in Halifax next month.

According to news release from the province on Friday, the former Waverley Inn at 1266 Barrington St. will support 32 women and gender-diverse people. The Nova Scotia government will spend $1.9 million on staff, programming, and leasing costs.

Grafton Developments will postpone its development plans on the property to allow use of the building for at least three years. The company will also donate the hotel’s furniture to the YWCA.

"We continue to provide a variety of supports for people experiencing homelessness," said Trevor Boudreau, minister of community services in the release. "This partnership is another great example of how the private sector is supporting government to help our most vulnerable Nova Scotians."

The YWCA Halifax will provide 24/7 on-site support.